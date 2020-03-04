The Big Ten Tournament can provide a breath of fresh air for each team, but it wasn’t enough to provide a spark to Penn State.

The Lady Lions lost to Minnesota 85-65, a game in which they led by five at the break.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State with 22 points, along with Siyeh Frazier scoring 15, but Minnesota came out of the break with a revised game plan and executed it.

The Lady Lions were flat coming out of the half, and were outscored by a 30-13 margin in the third quarter as the Gophers sealed a victory for themselves.

With the loss, Penn State’s season is over and Minnesota will take on Ohio State on Thursday.

Third quarter issues resurface

Penn State played a clean, and inspired first half against Minnesota. However, the Gophers did their job with adjustments out of the break.

The third quarter was all too similar for the Lady Lions, in which they were flat coming out of the break.

Minnesota outscored Penn State 30-13 and led by 12 heading into the fourth quarter for a 17-point swing.

Penn State struggled with its defensive rotations and getting in the face of the Gophers’ shooters, and Minnesota made the Lady Lions pay.

Winning on the glass

Despite the loss, Penn State has a lot of positives to look back on from the first half.

One of them is winning the battle on the glass.

When the Lady Lions were down 16-3, they started to show more effort, toughen up and pick up some scrappy rebounds.

At the break, Penn State outrebounded the Gophers 28-20, with 11 of them coming on the offensive glass.

Although the Lady Lions did a great job on the boards in the first half, that didn’t transpire into the second half, which is part of the reason for the Minnesota comeback.

Frazier had seven rebounds in the first half and was just one of the Lady Lions that put Penn State in the spot to rally from that early deficit.

Camden provides spark off the bench

Part of that spark in the first half for Penn State was the contributions of Anna Camden off the bench.

At a time in which the game was a back-and-forth contest, Camden knocked down multiple 3-pointers to end the half and create some separation.

Penn State has struggled to find consistent scoring all season, but Camden provided that spark in the first 20 minutes.

Camden finished with 12 of Penn State’s 14 bench points, signifying a weakness that has plagued this Lady Lions team.