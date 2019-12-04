Following a split in its Cal Classic games last week, Penn State will hope to continue its momentum when it returns home to face Pitt.

The team spent most of its break from class on the West Coast, which was somewhat of a learning experience for them.

“It was especially an adjustment for the freshman,” coach Carolyn Kieger said. “Now we’re their home away from home.”

In their first matchup of the weekend, the Lady Lions fell to Long Beach State after battling to bring the deficit to within five points late in the game but failing to crawl all the way back.

Freshman guard Makenna Marisa posted a team-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

In a huge bounce-back win the next day, Penn State beat North Carolina Central 92-68.

Junior guard Kamaria McDaniel put on a show, scoring 27 points and going a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

With McDaniel’s performance this weekend, she has now scored in double-digits in every contest this season. That extends her double-digit scoring streak to 14 games, dating back to last season.

McDaniel is averaging a team-high 17.4 points per game this season.

Alisia Smith got involved in a big way against N.C. Central, scoring a career-high 22 points. The junior forward also grabbed six rebounds and three steals.

Going into Thursday’s matchup against in-state rival Pittsburgh, Penn State is 4-4 on the year. While this game may bring some heated bragging rights with it, the team will treat this like any other game.

“I think emotions will be high,” Kieger said, “but I am excited to see the challenge.”

The Panthers also went 1-1 in their Daytona Beach Invitational this weekend, dropping a game to Ohio University and winning their second against Ole Miss.

Pitt is averaging 62 points per contest this season and shooting 38.6 percent from the field as a team.

The Panthers are a young team, boasting five freshmen among seven total underclassman.

Aysia Bugg is the lone senior for Pitt, averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game and shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc.

The fifth-year guard is coming off her second 20-point performance of the season and has tallied at least 30 minutes in every game this season.

Louisiana native Amber Brown is heating up as of late for the Panthers, scoring 14 points in each of her last three games.

The 6-foot freshman guard is coming off her third double-double this season and has grabbed double-digit rebounds in four games this year.

While the Lady Lions are averaging more points and shooting at a higher rate from the field than the Panthers so far, their work is cut out for them between Bugg’s high octane scoring and Brown’s balanced attack.

“It doesn’t matter the opponent. It’s one minute, as hard as you can, 40 times,” Kieger said.

The Lady Lions take on Pitt at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Dec. 5 with tip-off coming at 7 p.m.