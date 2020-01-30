Despite a furious second-half rally, Penn State fell to No. 18 Iowa on Thursday, extending its losing streak to six games.

The second quarter, in which the Hawkeyes outscored the Lady Lions 26-12 put an end to Penn State’s hopes of winning early in the matchup.

Once again, coach Carolyn Kieger’s team was unable to stick with an opponent for a full four quarters.

This has plagued Penn State during its losing streak, with the last win for the Lady Lions coming against Michigan State earlier this month.

Kieger said she realizes that due to the youth of the team there are bound to be some growing pains that come alongside.

“As much as it hurts, and is hard right now, this is going to pay dividends next year,” Kieger said. “I honestly believe that I've been through a rebuilding before I know how to do it, I know how it works and there you cannot snap your fingers and think that all of a sudden you're just going to become a great basketball team or great basketball program. It takes time, it takes effort, and it takes a very high standard and I'm absolutely not lowering my standard one bit.”

But the demoralizing second quarter wasn’t the main takeaway for Kieger’s team.

Despite the loss, Penn State crawled back from a 20-plus point deficit to trail by 11 points in the end against the best team in the Big Ten.

The fourth quarter showed signs of what Penn State hopes to achieve in the future.

There were moments of offense in the fourth quarter where Lady Lions showed their offensive capabilities and team chemistry.

With three and a half minutes to go in the game, sophomore forward Bexley Wallace stole the ball and went coast to coast for a layup with help from freshman guard Shay Hagans in the form of an assist.

“[Plays like that] gives us motivation to keep going to keep pushing”, Kieger said. “Like I said, we have to keep learning lessons, and when we have moments like that it gives us a chance to watch film as a team and show them this is what we're talking about. We are capable.”

The play by Wallace and Hagans was just one of many sequences that got the bench and crowd involved. Kieger acknowledged that plays like these help build team camaraderie and shine a light on what could be an otherwise disappointing performance.

“You have your hands up, you get deflections good things happen”, Kieger said. “You dive on the floor for loose balls, good things happen. You box out, you go grab a rebound good things happen. When we're able to have those moments in games then watch it on film as a team, and then pretty soon that one quarter becomes two, and that two fours becomes three, and then pretty soon you're playing a complete game, but we just have to keep having those moments so we can show it on film.”

These big moments allowed the Lady Lions to outscore Iowa 20-11 in the fourth, and best the Hawkeyes in nearly every statistic in that time as well.

While Penn State still has work to be competitive at the next level, Kieger said she believes that the Lady Lions time will be competitive in the Big Ten sooner rather than later.

“It's all about teaching it's all about growing”, Kieger said. “I know you know next year when we're running these kinds of ball games, I guarantee you, you're going to see a way different team, and even towards the end of the season, I would say. “We're fighting to get better and we're fighting to improve so when that Big Ten tournament comes around, we're ready to go.”