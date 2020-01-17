Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center was another heartbreaker for Penn State.

In a matchup that went down to the wire, the Lady Lions fell short against Rutgers 62-57, and dropped to 7-10 (1-5) on the season.

Sitting at the bottom of the Big Ten, tied for last with three other teams, Carolyn Kieger’s side looks to upset 15-2 (5-1) Northwestern on the road.

Thursday embarked a five-game stretch, in which Penn State will face four of the best in the Big Ten.

Kieger noted earlier in the week that the next step in her team’s game is being consistent.

“I absolutely think we’re getting better every day,” Kieger said. “We’re understanding the pace of play that I’m expecting and we’re learning spacing. I think the next step for us is consistency every night, practice and if we can put all the pieces together, that’s what’s going to ultimately get us to that [win].”

Penn State currently sits at 1-5 in Big Ten play, but four of its five losses have come by 10 points or less.

In the Big Ten opener against Minnesota, the Lady Lions trailed by as much as 35, but managed to make a game out of it and lose by just seven.

Although it was blown out by 34 on the road at Michigan, its lost by only six at Wisconsin, 10 at Ohio State and earned a victory at home over Michigan State.

In Thursday’s meeting with Rutgers, it battled for the complete 40 minutes and was just a few key baskets away from sneaking out with a win over a top Big Ten opponent.

Now, as the Lady Lions head into Northwestern on Sunday, it’ll face a Wildcat side that’s riding a three-game winning streak.

In its last matchup, Northwestern defeated No.15 Indiana 71-69 on the road in overtime.

The Wildcats come into the matchup with an average +14.2 point differential per game, and hold their opponents to 37 percent shooting.

They’re led by junior guard, Lindsay Pulliam, who averages near 18 points per game, but has struggled from the field recently. In Northwestern’s last three games, Pulliam has shot a combined 12-of-57, just 21 percent from the field.

Two other key contributors for the Wildcats are Abi Scheid and Abbie Wolf. Scheid averages 11.6 points and four rebounds per game, while Wolf averages 11.5 points and seven rebounds per game.

Kieger understands the multitude of these upcoming games, but it’s about focusing on her own team more than worrying about who the opponent is.

“Obviously, the Big Ten is the best conference in America right now RPI-wise,” KIeger said. “Every night you’re going to have to show up, it doesn’t matter if they’re Maryland or Illinois, anyone can beat anyone, especially this year in the Big Ten this year. For us, we’re trying not to focus necessarily on the opponent as much as trying to get ourselves better, every day.”