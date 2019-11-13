Penn State has finally broken its streak of slow, inconsistent starts in its 950th win in program history.

In Penn State’s matchup against the Fordham Rams, the Lady Lions took the 72-59 victory, the first home victory of the season.

In the first half, the Lady Lions showed a massive improvement in shooting, going 10-of-24 from the field and 4-of-10 from behind the arc.

In the second half, the Lady Lions opened up with a 14-3 run, taking control of the game. Penn State outscored Fordham 24-16 in the third quarter and continued to apply the pressure into the fourth.

After the 78-70 loss against Rider earlier this week, Coach Carolyn Kieger said that one of the things the Lady Lions needed to work on was getting sophomore forward Lauren Ebo more touches in the paint. This was evident tonight, where Ebo led Penn State in usage percentage, and with the Lady, Lions outscoring the Rams 28-14 in the paint.

Penn State kept up the pace into the fourth quarter and maintained the lead even further.

Though there were signs of sloppy play, the Lady Lions looked to be in much better shape, taking better shots and keeping the turnovers low.

Here are three takeaways from tonight’s win:

Leading scorers

Frazier had a double-double, with 19 points and 10 rebounds along with 5 steals. McDaniel had 18 points on 60 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from the three point range, as well as 2 assists.

Anna Camden

Freshman forward Anna Camden had a breakout performance after previously having only four minutes of playtime before tonight. Camden’s performance included 3 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 14 points off the bench against the Rams.

Camden was perfect from behind the arc, shooting 4-of-4 and was a contributor in establishing the Penn State lead as well as maintaining it throughout the second half.

2nd half domination

The win against Fordham proved to be the Lady Lions’ best performance of the season so far, shown most clearly in the second half.

Penn State outscored the Rams 24-16 in the third and was 70 percent from the field.

Free throws also played an important part in the Lady Lions offensive domination. Penn State was 10-of-15 from the line, while Fordham only took four trips to the line in the second half.