Former Wisconsin guard Niya Beverley will join Penn State next season after announcing her decision to transfer via Twitter.

After three seasons in Madison, the Laurel, Maryland, native will join a young Lady Lions backcourt led by rising senior Kamaria McDaniel and rising sophomore Makenna Marisa.

Beverley averaged 7.8 points per game last season, a career high. She also chipped in 2.6 assists per game and converted on 73 percent and 33 percent of free throws and 3-pointers, respectively.

The guard will have one year of eligibility after arriving in University Park. Beverly will join last year’s leading scorer McDaniel as one of two seniors on a young Lady Lions squad.

