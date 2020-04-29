Women's Basketball vs Fordham, Coach Kieger
Head Coach, Carolyn Kieger, speaks from the sidelines to the team during the game in the Bryce Jordan Center, on Wednesday. Nov. 13, 2019. Penn State defeated Fordham 72-59.

 James Leavy

Former Wisconsin guard Niya Beverley will join Penn State next season after announcing her decision to transfer via Twitter.

After three seasons in Madison, the Laurel, Maryland, native will join a young Lady Lions backcourt led by rising senior Kamaria McDaniel and rising sophomore Makenna Marisa.

Beverley averaged 7.8 points per game last season, a career high. She also chipped in 2.6 assists per game and converted on 73 percent and 33 percent of free throws and 3-pointers, respectively.

The guard will have one year of eligibility after arriving in University Park. Beverly will join last year’s leading scorer McDaniel as one of two seniors on a young Lady Lions squad.

