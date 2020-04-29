Former Wisconsin guard Niya Beverley will join Penn State next season after announcing her decision to transfer via Twitter.
After three seasons in Madison, the Laurel, Maryland, native will join a young Lady Lions backcourt led by rising senior Kamaria McDaniel and rising sophomore Makenna Marisa.
Beverley averaged 7.8 points per game last season, a career high. She also chipped in 2.6 assists per game and converted on 73 percent and 33 percent of free throws and 3-pointers, respectively.
The guard will have one year of eligibility after arriving in University Park. Beverly will join last year’s leading scorer McDaniel as one of two seniors on a young Lady Lions squad.
