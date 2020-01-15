Penn State is entering a more difficult lineup of teams in the Big Ten season, starting against Rutgers on Thursday.

In the next two weeks, aside from Rutgers, Penn State will play Northwestern, Indiana, Purdue and Iowa.

All of the upcoming opponents are ranked in the top eight in the Big Ten, and four of the teams have a win percentage higher than .800 percent in conference play.

“The Big Ten is the best conference in America right now, RPI wise”, coach Carolyn Kieger said. “Every night, you're gonna have to show up. It doesn't matter if they're Maryland or they're Illinois, anybody can beat anybody, especially this year in the Big Ten.”

“So for us, we're trying not to focus necessarily on the opponent as much as getting ourselves better every day.”

Last Sunday, Jan. 12, the 7-9 Lady Lions fell 80-70 to Ohio State, dropping to 1-4 in Big Ten play.

Penn State was able to keep the game close until the third quarter, where the Buckeyes went on a 13-2 run to gain a 16 point lead on the Lady Lions. Penn State was able to trim the deficit back down to eight points, but Ohio State’s momentum was too much for a comeback.

Both junior guard Kamaria McDaniel and senior guard Siyeh Frazier finished with 22 points each. It was McDaniel’s seventh overall 20-plus point effort this season, and Frazier’s third.

McDaniel is currently second in scoring in the Big Ten, averaging 19.6 points per game.

The Big Ten’s lead scorer, redshirt junior Arella Guirantes, is averaging 19.7 points per game for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers boasts a record of 14-2 overall and is 4-1 in the Big Ten.

The Scarlet Knights have the Big Ten’s number one scoring defense, allowing only an average of 52.9 points scored per game in the current season.

In past matchups, The Lady Lions are 1-7 against Rutgers since 2015.

Last year, Penn State fell to the Scarlett Knights 69-61, after struggling to find their shot in the third quarter and being unable to stop Rutgers from going on scoring runs.

Kieger said she believes that the Lady Lions are learning the importance of every possession and that the team is continuing to develop each day.

“We're understanding the pace of play that I'm expecting,” Kieger said. “We're learning spacing. I think the next step for us is consistency. Consistency every night, consistency every practice, consistency from quarter to quarter, from first half [to the]second half.”

“I think if we can learn how to be more consistent and put all the pieces together, that's what's going to ultimately get us to the end.”

Tip-off against Rutgers is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 16. at the Bryce Jordan Center.