Penn State head coach Carolyn Kieger released a statement Monday on Twitter about the need for her and the team to work in unity to incite change for racial equality.

After a team wide Zoom call earlier Monday, Kieger noted she felt inspired by her players and was moved by their “authenticity and compassion."

Kieger believes that as hate and injustice run rampant across the country, individuals like herself need to start impacting positive change.

“For our team, my former players, their families, my friends, co-workers and fellow humans, it is imperative we demand change,” Kieger said in the statement.

Kieger also highlighted the importance of living under the platinum rule for all people to “do unto others as they would want done unto them.”

More than ever, Kieger believes now is the time for all people to join together to demand civil rights and justice.

“We must take ownership of the past, command the present and take charge of the future,” Kieger said.