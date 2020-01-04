Penn State was unable to get its first win of Big Ten play in Wisconsin, falling to 0-3.

The Lady Lions were defeated by the Badgers 71-65.

In the first quarter, Wisconsin took the lead early on, with the Lady Lions trailing closely behind for the majority of the quarter.

Freshman guard Makenna Marisa led the Lady Lions in scoring early on, with eight points in the first half on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 three-point shooting.

In the second quarter, Wisconsin began to pull away from the Lady Lions, increasing the lead to seven points.

Shooting troubles began to resurface for Penn State and by the end of the first half, the Lady Lions were 8-of-33 from the field and 3-of-11 from three-point range.

Kamaria McDaniel was scoreless for the first 16 minutes of the game but began to find a rhythm before halftime.

At halftime, the Badgers led by 6 points.

Penn State ended the first half and opened up the second on a 6-0 run against the Badgers, but Wisconsin responded with an 8-1 run of their own.

Late in the third, the Lady Lions had a series of events that led to a 9-2 run against the Badgers.

To end the third quarter, Penn State went on a 22-17 run against the Badgers, with half of the points coming from Kamaria McDaniel.

Going into the final quarter, Penn State was down by one point and kept the game close, but Wisconsin was able to pull away in the end.

Here are three takeaways from today’s game:

Getting to the line in the first half

Wisconsin employed a zone defense that prevented the Lady Lions from frequent trips to the free-throw line.

Penn State is ranked first in the Big Ten and ninth nationally in made free throws, averaging 16.2 attempts per game.

However, The Lady Lions were held to only 4-of-5 from the line in the first half.

In the second half, Penn State improved upon trips to the charity stripe, shooting 7-of-10 in the third quarter and 2-of-3 in the fourth quarter.

Turnovers

The Lady Lions were suffering yet again from trouble with turnovers. The fast pace playstyle of Penn State has caused the Lady Lions to average 18.8 turnovers in the Current season.

Wisconsin’s zone defense caused Penn State to have 13 turnovers in the first half alone, allowing the Badgers to score four points off of those mistakes.

In the second half, the Lady Lions had 13 turnovers again, allowing Wisconsin to take advantage and score 16 points.

Though the Lady Lions improved upon turnovers in the second half, the damage was already done early in the game.

Third quarter run

The Lady Lions saw offensive momentum behind their third quarter as they closed the Wisconsin lead to one point.

There was an improvement in shooting for Penn State in the third, going 53.8 percent from the field.

The Lady Lions outscored the Badgers 22-17, with McDaniel scoring 11 on her own.

Penn State outrebounded Wisconsin on defense 8-4, and on offense 2-1 and was able to force seven Wisconsin turnovers which led to six points for the Lady Lions, contributing to a closer game in the second half despite the Penn State loss.