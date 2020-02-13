Penn State hopes Thursday is the end of its long drought.

The Nittany Lions face off against Nebraska with hopes to snap its nine-game losing streak.

The Lady Lions fell to 7-17 last Sunday after losing to Illinois 70-66. Penn State’s Big Ten record dropped to 1-12 as well.

It made a series of runs despite a slow start against Illinois and just missed the chance to tie the game in their final offensive play when they failed to hit an open layup.

“Too little too late, we have to play harder,” coach Carolyn Kieger said about the loss to Illinois. “We have to focus in on defensive assignments, know personnel. We gave up two crucial threes in the last four minutes of that game that were huge when we had that lead. And then we gotta learn how to be winners and finish off the play.”

Despite the overall loss, the game showcased the talent of the team’s freshman.

Freshman Guard Shay Hagans, in particular, had a strong performance.

“I thought she played phenomenally,” Kieger said. “She came off the bench she played hard, she gave us energy. I was most impressed with her defense.”

Hagans scored 14 points, a career-high. She also tallied two steals and five rebounds.

“She was up pressuring the ball, got some key steals for us, was able to go coast to coast," Kieger said. "And if she can do that and bring us that spark off the bench and play with that amount of energy I think that's going to make our team better as we continue to improve and grow”.

Late in the fourth quarter, Hagans suffered an injury and was unable to play for the rest of the game. Kieger said that Hagans’ status is day-to-day at the moment.

Nebraska is in the middle of a four-game losing streak of its own, with a Big Ten record of 5-8 and an overall record of 15-9. Its most recent loss was a 57-53 loss to Indiana on Sunday.

“They're solid, they're balanced all the way around here. You know, they got five stories that they've started pretty much maturing the year and they got a really balanced scoring team looks like Indiana,” Kieger said.

Six team members of the Cornhuskers average at least eight points per game. The last time the Lady Lions won against Nebraska on the road was in March 2013.

“We really got to lock in on personnel,” Kieger said. "Offensively they play a lot of man and they'll mix up some zone, but we have to be confident with our offensive sets and give great possessions and good shots and good shot quality.”

Penn State and Nebraska will tip-off at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.