Penn State will look to bounce back after a crushing defeat to La Salle on Sunday.

The Lady Lions had a commanding lead heading into the fourth quarter until the Explorers erupted for 33 fourth-quarter points en route to a 69-67 victory.

Kamaria McDaniel led the Lady Lions with 25 points on the night and Lauren Ebo recorded a double-double, but Penn State struggled from the floor in the second half.

On the season, McDaniel averages 18 points per game, the highest on the team. Siyeh Frazier averages 14 per night and Ebo averages just over 10 points per game as well.

After a breakout 24-point second quarter, the Lady Lions scored just 26 points in the entire second half.

The Lady Lions struggled with the 2-3 zone defensive look from La Salle and shot 2-of-20 from three.

Anna Camden was the only Lady Lion to hit a three on Sunday, hitting both of Penn State’s threes. She had 8 points on the night and was 2-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The rest of the team was a combined 0-of-18 from three. Camden has proven that she can knock down timely threes. It may be a point of emphasis to get her involved more, if the Tigers choose to switch to a 2-3 zone in Thursday’s game.

Clemson heads into the Bryce Jordan Center with a 2-2 record and is coming off of a 33-point victory over Alabama State.

The Tigers are led by Kobi Thornton and Amari Robinson, who account for almost 44 percent of Clemson’s points this season.

Thornton, the 6-foot-2 senior forward from Georgia, averages 16.3 points per game and is efficient, too.

Thornton is 27-of-44 or .614 percent from the field and leads the team in blocks with six on the young season.

Robinson averages 12 points per game and shoots .613 percent from the field.

This can be the game that Alisia Smith is called on for more minutes. Smith is still working her way back from a season-ending injury last season and only played 10 minutes against La Salle.

Smith failed to record a point, but her presence on the court can be what Penn State needs for a much needed boost.

A stat that glares for Clemson is that the Tigers have turned the ball over 92 times, which averages out to 22.75 turnovers per game. Penn State averages 16.5 turnovers itself, but the Lady Lions average 18.8 points per game off of turnovers.

Penn State and Clemson will tip-off on Thursday, Nov, 21 from the Bryce Jordan Center at 7 p.m.