After dropping a fourth straight contest in Big Ten play, Penn State is looking to steer this season in a positive direction as it travels to Purdue this Sunday.

The Lady Lions are struggling to win within the conference this season, as they currently sit at the basement of the standings with a 1-7 record in Big Ten play.

For a team that is rebuilding, Penn State would like to compete in some of these challenging matchups within the Big Ten, but the team’s youth infused core has struggled to do that for a full four quarters

First-year head coach Carolyn Kieger has shown her frustration with how her team has performed, but knows that they can play well when at their best on any given night and that there are no excuses.

“We can talk all day about how we are young, we don't understand offense but what that is is an excuse,” Kieger said.

With a starting lineup that is without double-double threat Alisia Smith, and three underclassmen, all you can ask for the Lady Lions to compete, and good things will come.

Having the Lady Lions competing on a nightly basis may be just what they need, as a run may not get them to the NCAA tournament, but help them develop as a team toward the future.

Little things like mental errors have come back to haunt Penn State this year as at times players have lacked communication on both sides of the floor.

“We have to be mentally tougher.” Kieger said. “We’re taking bad shot and not running the offense, I see a lot of defeated people.”

The Lady Lions will have to lean on starting forward Kamaria McDaneil against the Boilermakers and moving forward as McDaniel has had a solid year despite the team’s tough season.

She will have to face a stingy Purdue team is hovering around the middle of the Big Ten pack and would love to build off the momentum it gained in its win against Nebraska earlier this week.

This game will tip-off at 2 p.m. from West Lafayette and will be broadcasted on BTN.