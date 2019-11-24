Penn State started off slow in both halves.

George Mason outscored Penn State 22-10 in the third quarter as the Lady Lions fell 78-68.

To start, Penn State struggled to keep its stars on the court in the first quarter.

Kamaria McDaniel and Siyeh Frazier picked up two fouls and both had to sit on the bench.

However, the Lady Lions found contributions from Makenna Marissa and Alisia Smith to be crucial.

Marissa has had a shaky start to the season, but found her stroke with two three-pointers in the first half and ended with 14 points and six rebounds on the night.

Smith came out of the gates hot scoring five of Penn State’s first eight points of the game. She ended with 14 points and three rebounds in 27 minutes.

Penn State used a 25-point second quarter to break the game open and headed into the half with an 11-point lead.

The Lady Lions shot 55.6 percent from the field and committed only two turnovers in the quarter.

In the second half, Penn State’s third-quarter struggles continued.

Frazier picked up her fourth foul of the game midway through the third quarter.

The Lady Lions offense couldn’t regain its momentum from the first half and struggled to limit George Mason’s opportunities.

Penn State scored only 28 points in the second half, along with Frazier and McDaniel fouling out.

Here are three takeaways from today’s game:

Alisia Smith returns to her form

Alisia Smith arguably had her best game this season.

A staple for the Lady Lions’s offense last season, Smith had a big game in a dogfight against George Mason.

With Frazier and McDaniel dealing with foul trouble all game, Smith’s contributions allowed this one to look a lot less ugly than it could have been.

Third-quarter struggles continue

The third quarter has been a problem for Penn State all season.

George Mason outscored the Lady Lions 22-10 in the third and went on an 18-2 run at one point.

Penn State only had three buckets in the quarter and shot 25 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, George Mason was 47.1 percent from the field on 8-of-17 shooting.

Nicole Cardano-Hillary lights up Penn State

With more than of George Mason’s points, the Lady Lions had no answer for Cardano-Hillary.

Cardano-Hillary dropped 41 points on 13-of-26 shooting, including two three-pointers and 13-of-14 from the stripe.

The 41-point total was a career-high for her, and the Lady Lions couldn’t contain her, despite double-teaming her at times.