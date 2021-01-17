From the opening tip, it was clear Penn State would not be able to defend its home court.

The Lady Lions’ offense was anemic in the first half and not much better in the second as Penn State lost to No. 22 Northwestern 67-50.

Penn State shot a combined 5-for-21 from the floor in the first half, which allowed Northwestern to build a commanding 32-18 lead at the break.

Not only did the Lady Lions have a tough time shooting, but they were also careless with the basketball, turning it over 18 times in the game’s first 20 minutes.

The Lady Lions were much more competitive in the second half but it was all for naught as they couldn’t come back from a double-digit lead against the Wildcats.

Lady Lions’ reckless passing doesn’t pay off

If there is anything the Lady Lions need to address immediately, it’s turnovers.

Penn State kept the game close for the first 16 minutes and frankly, could have had the lead in the second quarter if the Lady Lions had taken better care of the ball.

The blue and white had 11 turnovers in the opening quarter but found a way to stay in it thanks to an underwhelming Northwestern offense paired with a strong Penn State defense.

Regardless, turnovers were easily the most costly mistake in this loss.

The turnovers kept adding up and ultimately helped fuel a 13-0 Northwestern run in the third quarter which essentially put the game on ice.

Poor shooting holds Penn State’s offense back

The absence of Kelly Jekot for the Lady Lions was felt most by their offense.

A lack of team chemistry coupled with missed shots did not bode well for Penn State all game long.

Jekot currently leads the team in scoring with 15.9 points per game and has notched a double-double in three games this season.

Fortunately for the Lady Lions, center Johnasia Cash chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds while Makenna Marisa was second on the team in scoring with 12 points.

Despite Cash and Marisa’s individual performances, most Penn State players couldn’t hit water if they fell out of a boat.

A multitude of missed shots gave Northwestern the opportunity to build on their lead.

The Lady Lions shot 37% from the floor and made just four three-pointers.

Defense strong in spurts for Penn State

The Lady Lions did everything they could defensively to have a fighting chance.

Northwestern came into this game with the third-fewest turnovers in the nation and Penn State forced a season-high 19 turnovers.

The Wildcats’ 13-0 run at the end of the first half and the opening minutes of the second half certainly buried Penn State, which was only in the game at that point due to its defense.

Northwestern’s Veronica Burton came into this game leading the Wildcats with 17.5 points per game and 43 assists on the year which translated into 19 points and 4 assists against the Lady Lions on Sunday.

Out of Northwestern’s 67 points, 38 came in the second and third quarters of the game.

But in the opening and closing quarters, Penn State held the Wildcats to 15 points or less.

Northwestern’s scoring output of 67 points is the second-fewest the Wildcats have scored all season and the fewest in a win this year.

By capitalizing on fast break points thanks to the Lady Lions’ costly turnovers, the Wildcats transition game and ability to shoot the ball efficiently guided them to victory.

