Kamaria McDaniel has carried the load for Penn State all season long, but her performance on Thursday was different than any other thus far.

The junior guard tallied a career-high 40 points in Penn State’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Pittsburgh.

That is only the third 40-point performance in Lady Lion history and the first since Kelly Mazzante in 2001.

“It’s cool, but I just know that I was concerned with finishing strong as a team,” McDaniel said on her record-setting night. “It was more important to get the dub.”

Not only is this McDaniel’s 15th straight double-digit scoring performance (which dates back to last season), but it is also her second straight game setting a career-high in points.

Coach Carolyn Kieger challenged McDaniel after her then career-high 27 points against North Carolina Central, telling her that she passed up some shots, and that next time McDaniel should “go for 40.”

“Clearly, she’s very coachable,” Kieger said.

Penn State came out of the gate slowly by posting only 11 points in the first quarter.

The game was up for grabs for much of the first half. That’s until there were about four minutes left in the second quarter when the Lady Lion’s go-to guard McDaniel caught fire.

After just three first-quarter points, the junior went off for 13 straight in the last four minutes of the second quarter, giving the Lady Lions a 12-point cushion at the break.

A layup by McDaniel with just under four minutes to go was followed by a Pitt timeout. Ten seconds later, McDaniel was subbed out, only to be put back in the game 27 seconds later.

After that, McDaniel would score 11 of her 17 second-quarter points in the last two minutes of the half.

To break it down, McDaniel went 5-of-5 from the field — including two three-pointers and a last-second layup — from 3:52 left in the quarter until the end.

“When she’s going downhill with the ball in her hand, it’s really hard to stop her,” Kieger said.

McDaniel attributes her streak to working hard on

“Coach emphasizes pushing the ball,” said McDaniel. “That’s where we thrive.”

The junior knew her huge night was a team effort, largely in part due to the up-tempo style of play, which led to 27 fast break points.

“I think my teammates did a great job,” McDaniel said.

Kieger believes this McDaniel’s outburst tonight could spread to the rest of the team once they catch up.

“The more we get used to it, I think you’ll start to see more people playing with that downhill pace,” Kieger said.

McDaniel would keep the hot hand well into the second half, adding another 20 to her career-high 40 points.

The Michigan native shot 14-of-28 from the field to go along with season-highs in rebounds (7) and free-throws made (10).

“I don’t think there is a team in the country that can stop her when she plays at the pace,” Kieger said. “It was something special to watch.”