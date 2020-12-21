Penn State's season has officially been interrupted by the coronavirus for the first time.

Due to coronavirus-related concerns within the Michigan's program, the Lady Lions’ game against the No. 19 ranked Wolverines has been postponed.

Wednesdays's game at #19 Michigan has been postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Wolverines program.🔗: https://t.co/dmouQxO1mNBoth institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify potential rescheduling options later this season. pic.twitter.com/LyjKO4ovPF — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) December 21, 2020

The game was set to take place Wednesday Dec. 23 before the postponement.

Now, though, both schools will work with the Big Ten in an attempt to reschedule the game.

Penn State’s next opportunity to play comes New Year’s Eve against No. 14 Maryland.

