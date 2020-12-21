Coach Carolyn Kieger talks to Nyam Thorton
Buy Now

Coach Carolyn Kieger talks to Lady Lions guard Nyam Thorton (0) in the last quarter during the NCAA women’s basketball game against Purdue Boilermakers at Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Lady Lions loses 87-91.

 Josie Chen

Penn State's season has officially been interrupted by the coronavirus for the first time.

Due to coronavirus-related concerns within the Michigan's program, the Lady Lions’ game against the No. 19 ranked Wolverines has been postponed.

The game was set to take place Wednesday Dec. 23 before the postponement.

Now, though, both schools will work with the Big Ten in an attempt to reschedule the game.

Penn State’s next opportunity to play comes New Year’s Eve against No. 14 Maryland.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags