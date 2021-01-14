Anna Camden’s TikTok fame came as a surprise to her.

The Penn State forward posted her first video on the platform in December 2019, and has racked up over 8.5 million likes since.

While she made her account, @annacamden, as a joke between herself and two teammates, it quickly turned into a hobby and tool for inspiration.

“Shay [Hagans] and Kenna [Marisa] were like ‘you could totally be TikTok famous, you have to do it,’” Camden said with a laugh. “I made a couple and it actually started to blow up, so I just stuck with it and now it’s something that I’m actually very passionate about.”

Camden’s first video to hit one million views was her first of two pose challenge videos, which included other Penn State athletes such as football’s Will Levis, men’s basketball’s Jamari Wheeler and her teammate Makenna Marisa.

Marisa expected Camden’s success on TikTok, so she wasn’t surprised in the slightest when her teammate went viral.

“I was really excited for her, especially when her first video went viral,” Marisa said. “I knew it was going to be something that she continued to do, so I’m really happy for her and I have fun watching her make them.”

Camden currently has seven TikTok videos with over one million views, with the most being 8.5 million views for a video with her brother Sammy.

Sammy joined the Camden family from Nigeria in 2019 and has received multiple Division I basketball offers, according to another TikTok Camden posted about her family.

While she focuses more on school, basketball and her family, Camden prioritizes her presence on social media so she can keep her large following.

She enjoys filming videos on her off days or when she has a couple free hours. Then during the week, Camden releases her saved videos for consistent content.

“It’s all about working time into my schedule, which is everything that college athletics is — time management. If it was something I didn’t enjoy then it wouldn’t be a priority. I genuinely have fun creating this content for my fans.”

But Camden also stays active and updates her social media accounts in order to plan for life after basketball.

The broadcast journalism major in the Bellisario College of Communications believes having a presence on social media is crucial to building her personal brand and setting herself up for success in the sports broadcasting field.

“Eventually the ball will stop bouncing,” Camden said. “I want to be set for having a reputation and ready to go into my next career aspirations. Being a social influencer and being around people is what I love to do. Social media is something that connects you to other people, so that’s something I was just naturally drawn to.”

The Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native discovered the impact she could have on younger generations, specifically female athletes, through her TikTok account.

And she ran with the opportunity to inspire.

“One of the biggest things about social media that draws me to it is that I want to be an inspiration to younger generations,” Camden said. “If social media is how I do that and how I show younger females that they can play basketball and be just as successful as the male population — then that’s how I’m going to do it.”

Camden’s following grew tremendously, and so did her comments as her TikTok account blew up, most of which came from — as she called them — “young female hoopers.”

Being a role model for young girls aspiring to become collegiate or professional athletes is a responsibility Camden doesn’t take lightly.

“When I started to get that following and people started to comment ‘you’re my idol, I love watching you play,’ I was honestly shocked,” Camden said. “I know that we have fans as a Penn State program, but the fact that they were following me on social media and admiring everything I did, it definitely opened my eyes and it made me realize how much of an impact I could have on future generations.”

According to Camden, 82% of her followers are female, something she takes a lot of pride in.

Camden says she’s “thankful” for the fanbase and that all she’s ever wanted to do in life is inspire others. More specifically, Camden wants to be a role model for young girls.

Camden said she didn’t have any professional or collegiate female basketball players to look up to when she was growing up, so she hopes her presence on social media shows young girls that they too can play sports at a high level and earn recognition.

“I didn’t really see a lot of female hoopers [growing up],” Camden said. “I think it’s so important for young people to grow up having those role models and to be seeing people doing what they might aspire to be and know it’s realistic and it’s being done.

“In that way, I think social media is so important because in a way, my teammates and I are proving to young girls that this is a realistic dream and it’s not just a men’s sport anymore.”

But with love comes hate.

Describing social media as a “double-edged sword,” Camden discussed how she takes negative comments on her posts in stride and doesn’t let them get her down.

“I get so many comments about how girls basketball sucks and how none of us are good,” Camden said. “It just rolls off my shoulders because they’re just people behind a screen. The ones that I do respond to, it’s just to make a statement for the little girls that follow me.”

Marisa admires how Camden handles negative comments and the way she stands up for female athletes. Sometimes the two will look at the comments and realize they really “don’t care” about them and shouldn’t give them any attention.

“People will say anything, and you can’t listen to what everyone has to say,” Marisa said. “Camden looks at the positive comments and tries to help the younger generation and the people who are inspired by her videos.”

Camden continues to be mindful of what messages she’s sending through her content and posts on social media, always striving to create positive vibes and changes given her platform as a Penn State athlete.

“I think I have a responsibility as a leader in terms of what I put on my page, what I promote and what I’m encouraging people to do,” Camden said. “I really try to make it a space that is creating positive change and inspiring others to do the same. Hopefully, I can continue to post things that encourage people to be the best versions of themselves every day.”

Camden not only serves as a leader on social media, but also among her fellow Lady Lions.

Being one of three returners for coach Carolyn Kieger’s second season at the helm of the Penn State program, Camden serves as a role model for her teammates and coaching staff.

“Anna is a phenomenal young woman,” Kieger said. “She’s the ideal culture driver of a program. I couldn’t ask for someone better to help rebuild a program that’s doing the right things on and off the floor. She’s an inspiration to a lot of people, including her teammates and the staff.”

Being one of her closest friends, Marisa admires how Camden has stepped into a leadership role on social media.

“She’s really passionate about reaching out to younger generations about female sports not getting enough love and making sure younger girls keep playing sports and not get down about the comments that are on TikTok or other social media accounts,” Marisa said.

