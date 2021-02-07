Penn State was on the brink of attaining its longest win streak of the season.

The Lady Lions left no doubt that they would continue their winning ways.

Penn State defeated Wisconsin 98-74 in the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday and extended its win streak to four games, the highest of the season for the blue and white.

Five Lady Lions broke into double-figures, with Makenna Marisa leading at 20 points, Johnasia Cash following with 18 and Maddie Burke, Anna Camden and Shay Hagans contributing 15, 14 and 11 points respectively.

Despite being down by three points at the end of the first quarter, Wisconsin shot 72.7% from the floor and ended the frame on a 6-0 run. But Penn State would counter by forcing seven Badger turnovers.

Yet as Wisconsin’s shooting cooled off, Penn State’s heated up.

The Lady Lions began the second quarter shooting 75% from the field and 80% from three point range while holding the Badgers to just six points throughout the first half of the second frame.

A basket by Tova Sabel and four points from Anna Camden, including two on a layup as time expired in the half, gave Penn State a nine-point lead heading into the break.

The Lady Lions extended their lead to 18 points heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

After racking up four team fouls in the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Badgers were forced to play soft defense the rest of the game, leading to four triples and an 8-for-18 effort from the floor for the Lady Lions.

Lady Lions push tempo on both ends of the floor

Penn State started the game thriving with its full-court press.

The Lady Lions forced seven turnovers in the opening 10 minutes, leading to easy baskets in transition to give them an early lead.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women’s basketball takes committee approach to rebuild on, off the court Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger is in just her second year at the helm of the program, but s…

Wisconsin averaged 17.1 turnovers per game heading into Sunday’s matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center and tallied 22 giveaways throughout the contest.

On the contrary, Penn State only committed three turnovers and scored 33 points in transition.

Chemistry develops for Penn State

Penn State has continued to gel as a team on the floor throughout its winning streak. It all seemed to come together for the blue and white against Wisconsin.

The Lady Lions totalled 26 assists throughout the game against the Badgers while only turning the ball over three times.

Several offensive possessions for the Lady Lions saw all five players on the floor touch the ball multiple times as the team moved the ball around the Badgers’ defense with ease.

On a team that returns just three players from last season’s squad, it was questionable how quick the team would be able to connect both on and off the floor.

Against the Badgers, it’s clear the Lady Lions have found their stride.

Beverley and Cash lead for Penn State

The average age among Penn State’s players is just over 19.5 years old.

With eight true freshmen on the team, the Lady Lions needed its seniors to rise to the occasion Sunday.

Niya Beverley and Johnasia Cash met the challenge against the Badgers.

A transfer from Wisconsin, Beverley spearheaded Penn State’s offensive effort from the point-guard position while also directing traffic in the backcourt.

The senior tallied eight points and five assists against her former team and came into the game with a 10.5-1 assist to turnover ratio.

Despite only playing 16 minutes, Cash tallied 18 points and four rebounds, shooting 8-of-11 from the field.

Both seniors, although new to coach Carolyn Kieger’s program this season, bring valuable experience to a young group of Lady Lions.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE