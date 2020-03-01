Penn State entered Sunday’s contest against Michigan State with hopes of picking up its first win since the first week of January.

Despite a valiant effort from Kamaria McDaniel, who finished with 27 points, Penn State lost 99-80.

Siyeh Frazier scored 25 points as well, as she and McDaniel were the two main scoring options for the Lady Lions.

After trailing by 14 at the break, the Lady Lions cut the lead to eight at one point with signs of momentum shifting.

However, they struggled to contain the Michigan State offense, who dropped 33 points in the third quarter and put the game out of reach.

With the loss, Penn State finishes the regular season 7-22 overall and 1-17 in Big Ten play,

Penn State will now turn its attention to the Big Ten tournament, where it will play in the second game on Wednesday against Minnesota.

McDaniel makes history

McDaniel came into today just five points shy of the 1,000 career point mark and eclipsed that mark with ease.

She reached that mark in the first quarter on a layup and is the 39th Lady Lion to score 1,000 points or more.

The junior has had a career season in itself, as she finished second in the Big Ten in points per game, only behind Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes.

As a primary option off the bench last season, McDaniel stepped up this year as the main option for the Lady Lions and proved to be Penn State’s best player.

Lack of bench production sinks Penn State

As it headed into the break with a 14 point deficit, Penn State lacked any spark from its bench.

The Spartans outscored Penn State 19-0 on bench points, as Anna Camden, Lauren Ebo, and Mya Bembry struggled to get any open looks.

The lack of production continued into the second half, as McDaniel and Frazier were forced into being the only two reliable scoring options.

Michigan State ended up outscoring the Lady Lions 58-7 in bench points in one of the biggest factors in today’s game.

Big Ten Tournament brings a fresh start for Penn State

Penn State’s season as a whole didn’t go as planned, finishing 7-22 overall and 1-17 in Big Ten play with a 14 game losing streak.

However, the Big Ten tournament provides a new opportunity to pick up a win and build on that momentum into next year.

The Lady Lions will play Minnesota, and in the previous match between the two, came up short in a comeback effort.

Penn State trailed by over 30 points and only lost by seven in that contest, but has lost its last five games.