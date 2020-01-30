After falling to Purdue on Sunday, Penn State returned home for a matchup against one of the hottest teams in the country.

As it entered the contest with a five-game losing streak, No. 18 Iowa used a stretch of runs to defeat the Lady Lions 77-66.

With the loss, Penn State falls to 7-14 overall and 1-9 in Big Ten play.

The Lady Lions next game is Northwestern on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center, where the Wildcats won the previous matchup 85-59.

Game of runs

Iowa started the game off with a 9-0 run and Penn State was overmatched from the start.

Penn State crawled back into the game, outscoring the Hawkeyes 11-5 over the last six minutes of the quarter.

Through parts of the second quarter, the Lady Lions were the better side.

However, the Hawkeyes flipped the switch and went on a 19-2 run over a five minute stretch to close out the first half.

The Lady Lions made a run where it cut the lead to eight in the fourth quarter and ended on a positive note, despite the loss.

Lack of scoring distribution

On a night where Iowa had four scorers in double-digits, Kamaria McDaniel was the only reliable scorer for Penn State.

The Hawkeyes distributed the ball well and had 18 assists on 25 made field goals, where as the Lady Lions only had eight assists.

McDaniel was forced a multitude of times to play iso-ball and create a look for herself.

However, Iowa showed just how valuable a balanced attack is over one-man offense.

Turnovers remain prevalent

Turnovers have been a problem all season for Penn State and it remained true tonight.

Penn State averages nearly 19 turnovers a game and committed 10 in the first half alone, while Iowa committed three.

The Lady Lions finished the night with 24 turnovers and Iowa scored 28 points off of those turnovers.

With a 3 to 1 turnover to assist ratio, it hampered Penn State’s ability to possibly sneak out with a victory.