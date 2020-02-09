Penn State was closing in on its first win in over a month, but the Lady Lions squandered a late lead and a blew a layup in the final seconds in a 70-66 loss to Illinois on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The matchup was back and forth throughout, with each team going on runs and exchanging leads multiple times, despite a poor start by Penn State.

Troubles re-emerged in the third quarter for the Lady Lions, and Illinois was able to establish an edge on the road. Multiple Penn State players were in foul trouble, and there were multiple scoreless stretches for the Lady Lions.

Even after Penn State rallied in the fourth quarter, the hosts came up just short in the final seconds for its ninth straight defeat.

After today’s game, Penn State fell to 1-12 in the Big Ten and 7-17 overall on the season.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s game.

Another slow start

Once again, the Lady Lions were unable to start the game off on the right foot on Sunday.

They began the game with multiple possessions where there was apparent confusion regarding ball movement.

Later, there was an over four-minute stretch where Penn State was unable to score save a single free throw, allowing a 13-1 run for Illinois.

Kamaria McDaniel was 8-of-15 from the field, and Penn State shot under 30 percent as a team and allowed Illinois to shoot 50 percent.

However, In the final two minutes, the Lady Lions were able to go on a 6-0 run to close out the quarter.

Freshmen contribute in the loss

Penn State’s freshman players were instrumental in the success of the Lady Lions offense on Sunday.

Shay Hagans was the Lady Lions second-leading scorer with 14 points, the most in her career as a Lady Lion as well as five rebounds and two steals.

Hagans was the reason for the shift in momentum in Penn State’s favor at the end of the first quarter.

Hagans created multiple fast break opportunities and scoring back-to-back layups.

Makenna Marisa also stepped up for Penn State on the defensive end, tallying three steals and five defensive rebounds.

Late rally falls short

Despite coming up just short, Penn State’s offense was able to find its groove in the fourth quarter.

With four minutes to go, The Lady Lions went on an 8-2 run and were able to execute big-time plays.

Hagans and McDaniel were able to score with perfectly timed layups and three-pointers to give the Lady Lions the edge.

Despite having all of the momentum for most of the quarter, Penn State was unable to finish the job, as Marisa missed an open layup to tie the game in the final seconds.

Next Up

Penn State will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers on Thursday.