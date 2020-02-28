While Penn State may have suffered its 13th straight loss against Michigan on Thursday, senior guard Siyeh Frazier left it all on the court in her last game at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Frazier’s leadership was on display throughout the matchup, no matter the time or score.

Frazier has been a consistent producer on offense in the 2019-20 season for the Lady Lions as the second-leading scorer, averaging 13 points per game this season, with her previous season-high scoring effort taking place against Michigan State in December.

When junior guard Kamaria McDaniel started off 0-of-4 from the field on Wednesday, Frazier took the opportunity to step up and re-energize Penn State, scoring a career-high 28 points in the process.

“I think [the reason is definitely because of it being my last game at the Bryce Jordan Center],” Frazier said. “I’ll never play on this court again so I have to make the most of it”

Frazier finished with four steals, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block to compliment her 70.6 percent field goal shooting.

At times it seemed that Frazier could score at will, making important plays off of fast breaks and hitting key three-pointers.

“What a phenomenal last game,” Coach Carolyn Kieger said. “28 points, career-high seven rebounds, four steals. She played her heart out. I think, hopefully, that's one for her to remember as a team.”

Kiger expressed disappointment that the team was unable to secure the win for her last home game but acknowledged the growth Frazier has had throughout the season and how she has grown into her leadership role.

“Siyeh has always been someone who isn't that vocal on the floor, she wasn't a vocal leader before and I've been pushing her out of her comfort zone all year because we needed that,” Kieger said. “I think she's really growing as a person and as someone that the younger people can go to.”

Kieger said that Frazier was someone that the underclassmen could go to for guidance and help with their transition onto the team.

I think that [Siyeh transforming into a leader] is really big for her because that's not a role that she's been in before,” Kieger said. ”I'm proud of that for her because this is going to be a skill that she's going to carry off for the rest of her life whether she plays another basketball game or not.”

Kieger acknowledged that being a leader was a challenge for Frazier, but that she handled it well.

“I'm just excited that she took on the challenge and that she bought it in and that she stuck with it,” Kieger said.

According to Kieger, Frazier can take the lessons she has learned from her time as a Lady Lion and use them to complete her goals in any situation.

“She's going to be able to take that leadership that she's learned this year and apply that to anything that she does in life," Kieger said.

And throughout Frazier's four years at Penn State, being a Lady Lion means a lot more than what occurs on the basketball court.

“It means a lot to be able to contribute [to the legacy of the program],” Frazier said. “I mean, I was able to experience something bigger than myself, and learn a lot from it. So I'm grateful.”