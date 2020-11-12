Entering the 2020-21 season, the Penn State women’s basketball team finds itself in a difficult situation and coming off of one of its worst seasons in recent history.

The team had to deal with all the effects on the sporting world caused by the coronavirus, while also entering into the first phase of a full scale rebuild under second year coach Carolyn Kieger

In the 2019-20 season, the Lady Lions had a record of 7-23 and were 1-17 in the conference.

This was the program's worst season since 2014-15 when then-coach Coquese Washington led the Lady Lions to a 6-24 overall record and a 3-15 Big Ten record.

With only three returning players who saw time, and a plethora of new recruits and transfers coming into the program, Kieger is looking to forge a new culture within the team.

“Our team has been working extremely hard this offseason. And I've been amazed at how quickly our chemistry has been formed with this new group," Kieger said. “We have 16 incredibly unselfish players who are buying into our mission, our vision, and our core principles every day.”

Kieger stressed a number of different areas of focus over the offseason and preseason, working with players to improve their strength and conditioning, as well as placing an emphasis on the team improving its defense and assist to turnover ratio going into next season.

While improvement on the court is certainly important to bettering a team's record, during a rebuild, the creation of a strong culture and team chemistry is vital to the success of a growing program.

Despite being at Penn State for just one season so far, Kieger has already been successful at building a strong foundation, forming relationships with her players and instilling the values she hopes for the program to take up within her players.

“Everything that's ever been done with successful teams comes back to the trust in the locker room and it comes back to the time that you spend with the players in your office, off the court and on the court,” Kieger said. “I'm excited because we've had a year to build that trust, and we've had time to now build relationships, and I know that will pay dividends and carry over immensely on the court.”

One of those values that Kieger hopes for the team to adopt was shared by sophomore Anna Camden who is one of the few players that has already spent a year within Kieger’s system.

“This year is definitely going to be one of growth, our team goal has always been to leave the program in a better place," Camden said. "That's one of our mottos, something that we live by."

Given the highly competitive nature of the Big Ten, it would appear unlikely that the Lady Lions will compete for a conference championship this season, but gradual improvement and patience are something that Kieger has emphasized to her players and staff.

In Kieger's first season at Marquette, the Golden Eagles finished 9-222, then improved to 14-16 before winning 20 or more games and making three NCAA Tournaments in each of her final three seasons at the Milwaukee school.

“You're not going to turn a program overnight and win a national championship in one year, Rome wasn't built in a day,” Kieger said. “I've had the experience of being an assistant at Miami and turning that program from worst to first and [doing] the same thing at Marquette — we went from worst to first. That's what we're planning on doing here at Penn State.”

Since last season Kieger has had the opportunity to start anew with a fresh roster; however, the three players returning from last season’s roster will have to continue their careers at Penn State with that season in the back of their mind as the team looks to find a new identity going forward.

For many players experiencing a season where the team loses 23 games would likely be quite demoralizing.

The situation was not any easier for sophomore Makenna Marisa, who was not used to losing after leading her high school to an undefeated season.

“It was hard coming off of an undefeated season in high school and then losing that many games my freshman year in college, but I did look at it as, ‘I'm gonna take what I learned this year, and look at the mistakes that I made,’” Marisa said. “I don't want to make those same mistakes this year, and I don't want the underclassmen to make those same mistakes that I did."

Grad transfer Kelly Jekot was a part of the team during the 2019-20 season, but was not able to compete due to NCAA transfer rules.

Jekot, a former member of the Villanova women’s basketball team, has been a part of a program that has seen consistent success on a yearly basis and is hoping that she can help bring a winning mentality to the program.

Jekot also has experience competing in the NCAA tournament and hopes that along with Kieger’s championship experience at Marquette, she can make a difference.

“I definitely think I can bring my leadership and help this team out with my experience," Jekot said. "One of my biggest roles is just to guide these eight freshmen and the returners to have a successful season."

Another transfer — Johnasia Cash is hoping to use her energy and presence on the floor to lead her new young teammates by example and to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball despite having to learn an entirely new defense herself.

She's also hoping to keep her teammates motivated and excited, regardless of what the rebuilding season may have in store.

“I feel like that's one thing that I have brought to my team, showing them that even on days when I’m hurting or just not feeling it that day, that I'm still going to give max effort through whatever drill we do," Cash said. "I'm always going to be communicating no matter what I'm always going to be trying to bring the juice to keep everybody up."

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE