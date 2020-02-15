Penn State is hoping to bounce back against Maryland as its losing streak recently reached double digits.

The Lady Lions fell for the 10th time in a row on Thursday to Nebraska, losing 75-58 and falling to 1-13 in the Big Ten.

Despite trailing by just one point at halftime, the Cornhuskers third quarter run proved to be too much for a Lady Lions comeback, as they allowed Nebraska to shoot 11-of-14 from the field.

No. 10 Maryland is 21-4 overall and 12-2 in Big Ten play, the best in the conference, and the Terrapins are in the midst of a ten-game win streak.

Maryland has the best offense in the Big Ten, averaging just under 82 points per game. The Terrapins usually best their opponents by nearly 25 points on average as well.

Maryland is the Big Ten’s top offensive rebounding team, averaging 41.4 rebounds per game total with 15.4 rebounds on offense per game. The Terrapins are also the conference leaders in steals tallying just under 13 per game on average.

Maryland’s top scorer is senior guard Kaila Charles. Charles averages 15.2 points per game as the eighth-ranked scorer in the Big Ten. She also averages 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 3.9 offensive rebounds.

Maryland also has two other players who are ranked as top thirty scorers in the conference with freshman guard Ashley Owusu and sophomore forward Shakira Austin who average 11.8 and 11.7 points per game respectively. Owusu averages 5 assists per game as well as the fourth-ranked in the Big Ten.

The Lady Lions matched up against Maryland last on Jan. 20, 2019, falling to the Terrapins 79-67. Penn State has lost its last seven matchups against Maryland.

One thing Penn State’s offense has struggled with is distributing the ball. The Lady Lions rank last in the Big Ten in assists per game, averaging just under 11.

The offense needs to make sure that other players get involved in scoring aside from Big Ten lead scorer Kamaria McDaniel.

Siyeh Frazier and Makenna Marisa have the ability to score double figures, but it depends on the offensive versatility of the Lady Lions. If they are able to get involved, Penn State will be able to make the matchup a competitive one.

Penn State and Maryland will tip-off on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center at 2 p.m.