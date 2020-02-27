Like much of the season has been for Penn State, it was another inconsistent performance

The Lady Lions fell to Michigan in their final home game of the season 80-66 and struggled to maintain their energy into the second half.

The Big Ten leading scorer, Kamaria McDaniel, struggled to get anything going early on, but finished with 16 points.

When McDaniel struggled, Siyeh Frazier stepped in and provided the spark that Penn State needed. Frazier finished with a career-high 28 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

The loss puts Penn State at 7-21 on the season and 1-16 in Big Ten play. The Lady Lions have now lost 13 straight games.

Penn State has one final regular season game on Saturday at Michigan State, before the Big Ten Tournament starts next Wednesday from Indianapolis.

Frazier shines in final home game

Although senior night was already honored earlier in the season, Frazier left her mark in her senior sendoff.

Frazier led the Lady Lions with 17 points and three steals at the break, and was a key reason as to how Penn State kept up with Michigan.

Kamaria McDaniel didn’t get her first points of the night until 58 seconds remaining in the first half, so Frazier’s performance was needed.

Frazier has been used as a second scoring option behind McDaniel, but the roles were reversed tonight and showed she can handle being a primary option.

Nittany Lions create havoc

Despite its struggles at times, Penn State brought it on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lady Lions forced 11 turnovers alone and 15 total for the first half, which is nearly their average total per four quarters.

Frazier was a big part of the tenacious defense in the first half, along with Shay Hagans and Makenna Marisa.

After coming off back to back games in which it allowed 100 points in its last two games, defense certainly was a point of emphasis heading into tonight.

Worst conference season in program history

The third quarter was a catastrophe for Penn State, after Michigan outscored it 26-14.

Penn State once led by two in the quarter and the Wolverines roared back to lead by as much as 18 at one point.

In the end, Penn State has now lost 13 straight and certified its worst conference season out of any its Big Ten or Atlantic 10 seasons

The Lady Lions worst conference record before this season was in the 2014 season, when it went 3-15 in Big Ten play and finished 6-24 overall.

Penn State’s lone Big Ten win this season was against Michigan State, which is whom it will face in its game of the season of the regular season.