In Penn State’s home-opener, the Lady Lions once again got off to a slow start.

Coming off coach Carolyn Kieger’s 100th career victory, The Lady Lions fell to the Rider Broncs 78-70 after the Broncs led for all but a minute and a half of the game.

The first half was streaky for both sides, starting with Rider’s 21-4 run in the first quarter. The Lady Lions went on their own 14-3 run in the second quarter to reel the game back in, cutting the lead to just four before going into the half down seven.

Penn State shot just 34.4 percent from the field and lost the rebound battle 26-18 in the first half, but four players reached double digits in points.

The Lady Lions struggles continued as they came out of halftime shooting 1-of-9 from the field with three turnovers and five personal fouls.

Rider’s seven-point lead at halftime would stay roughly right there as early struggles proved to be too much to overcome for the Lady Lions.

Here are some takeaways:

Strong performances from Rider’s senior guards

The Broncs were stout on the boards in the first half, outrebounding the Lady Lions by eight. Rider guard Amari Johnson was a big contributor down low, notching nine first-half rebounds.

Johnson would finish with a double-double, tallying 13 total rebounds with 14 points.

Stella Johnson, the other senior in the backcourt for Rider, had a monster game. Her 25 points came in alongside five rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and three steals.

Game of Runs

Rider started off the game hot with a 21-4 run in the first quarter, one that would ultimately be too much for the Lady Lions to overcome.

The Lady Lions answered and went into halftime after a 14-3 run sparked by Makenna Marisa, who would end with 13 points.

Rider’s 12-2 third-quarter run was key for the Broncs in thwarting another Lady Lions comeback in the second half.

Though Penn State stayed in the fight, clawing its way back late in the second half after a 15-3 run to cut the lead to five with just 5:13 to go in the game.

Points in the Paint

Sophomore forward Lauren Ebo held a strong presence inside for the blue and white but got into foul trouble which limited her to 21 minutes.

Ebo’s four personal fouls kept her on the bench for a bit of the second half, which means the Lady Lions relied heavily on junior forward Alisia Smith’s 12 rebounds in 26 minutes.