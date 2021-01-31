Penn State is slowly but surely learning how to finish out games.

After starting Big Ten play with just one win in seven games, the Lady Lions picked up their second win in as many tries Sunday afternoon to push its record to 3-6 in conference play.

The blue and white utilized strong second and third quarters to comeback and earn an 80-70 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Lady Lions started off slow and fell behind 10-2 after four minutes of play.

Penn State shot just 25% from the field in the first quarter but fell behind mainly due to the team’s inability to rebound on defense.

The Lady Lions’ defense was largely what helped them mount a comeback as they held Purdue to just 21% shooting in the second quarter and forced 14 turnovers in the half.

The game was knotted at 32 points apiece after the Lady Lions managed to outscore Purdue 23-13 in the second quarter.

The third quarter was relatively even despite the Lady Lions putting up 10 more shots than the Boilermakers.

Purdue managed to keep pace thanks to some unconscious shooting and senior Tamara Farquhar scoring a quarter-high 10 points for the Boilermakers.

An 8-0 run to close the third quarter was ultimately what led the Lady Lions to victory as the team continued to build upon their lead in the fourth quarter.

Penn State’s defense propels comeback

The Lady Lions' and Boilermakers’ start to the game was less than ideal. Neither team was able to score particularly well, but Purdue was able to get up six more shots in the first quarter thanks to some offensive rebounds.

In the second quarter, Penn State’s defense turned up its play another notch. The Lady Lions scored 10 points off of turnovers in the quarter, many of which were a result of the team’s five steals.

The blue and white continued to show off their strong perimeter defense that has been a calling card for the team all season, allowing just four points outside the paint in the second quarter.

The third quarter was an anomaly, as the Boilermakers seemingly couldn't miss and hit 73% of their shots in the quarter.

The Lady Lions were able to seal up the cracks in the fourth quarter and ended the game with a season-high 15 steals and turned Purdue over 24 times. Meanwhile, Penn State had eight turnovers in the contest.

Lady Lions struggle to defend the glass.

Despite Penn State’s improved play on the defensive side of the ball, the one area that the blue and white struggled in defensively was rebounding the ball.

In the first half alone, Penn State allowed Purdue to grab 12 offensive rebounds. Fortunately for the Lady Lions, these second chance opportunities only amounted to six points as their defense made up for their inability to rebound.

In the second half, Penn State saw some improvement on the glass, allowing the Boilermakers to grab just two offensive rebounds.

Going forward, the Lady Lions will need to continue to clean up their efforts on the boards as more talented teams will make them pay for giving up so many second chance opportunities.

Penn State shows off offensive depth.

Johnasia Cash was undoubtedly the star of the game for the Lady Lions, scoring a game-high 28 points on 57% shooting while also snatching 12 rebounds to complete her double-double.

However, many other Lady Lions made their mark on the game, showcasing the plethora of talent the team has on the offensive end.

Ever since leading scorer Kelly Jekot suffered a season-ending injury, the Lady Lions have seen a number of players step up and make substantial contributions in her absence.

Contributions came from players such as senior Niya Beverly, sophomore Anna Camden and freshman Maddie Burke, who scored 14, 12 and nine points, respectively.

The Lady Lions ability to win games despite playing without Jekot and a below average scoring output from current leading scorer Makenna Marisa is a good sign for the program.

