With its first exhibition game on Friday against Kutztown, Penn State is preparing for its first season under coach Carolyn Kieger.

There are plenty of new faces who will take the floor for the Nittany Lions this season, and Kieger will have choices to make in her rotation.

Here are six players who are likely to feature in Penn State’s backcourt.

Jayla James - Freshman

Freshman Jayla James split her high school career between Paul VI Catholic and Riverdale Baptist High School. James contributed to two WCAC championships and a state championship at Paul VI, as well as Paul VI’s ranking as the top-ranked high school in the 2016-2017 season, and was named Most Outstanding Player as a freshman.

At Riverdale Baptist, James helped the team win an independent school national championship.

James was ranked 22nd in her position by the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report.

Siyeh Frazier - Senior

Senior Siyeh Frazier was the team’s second option when it came to scoring with 9.9 points per game in the 2018-19 season, starting in every single game of the season.

Frazier also leads the team in steals and is tied for 11th in the Big Ten, averaging 1.6 steals per game and 48 total throughout the season.

Frazier was the recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship award.

Frazier’s ability to fill out the stat sheet will be invaluable to the Lady Lions efforts this season.

Kamaria McDaniel - Junior

Junior Kamaria McDaniel started five games and played in all games in the 2018-19 season.

McDaniel averaged 9.7 points per game, with six double-digit efforts in a row to close out the season.

McDaniel also averaged 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game and shot 75 percent from the free-throw line.

McDaniel tied for 11th in rebounds per game in the Big Ten and 13th in blocked shots per game in the Big Ten.

Mya Bembry - Freshman

Freshman Mya Bembry is the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for West Orange High School, with 1,718 points and 1,068 rebounds throughout her high school career.

During Bembry’s senior year, she led West Orange to a 21-4 season and accumulated three Essex County Player of the Year and team MVP awards each over her sophomore to senior seasons.

The 2019 Blue Star Basketball Report ranked Bembry as the 120th player in her position in the class of 2019 and 48th in her position by the College Girls Basketball Report.

Makenna Marisa - Freshman

Freshman Makenna Marisa is someone who the Lady Lions will rely on heavily this season, according to Kieger.

In high school, Marisa earned all-section honors four times, was named Pittsburgh Post Gazette player of the year and Pennsylvania 6A player of the year.

Marisa led Peter’s Township to a 30-0 record and its first state championship. She was No. 17 in her position and No. 58 overall by the 2019 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report, and the Blue Star Basketball report ranked Marisa No. 64 overall.

Shay Hagans - Freshman

Freshman Shay Hagans was the all-time leading scorer for Osbourn Park, with 1,420 points in her career.

Hagans earned both all-conference and team MVP honors for all years of her high school career, as well as being named player of the year as a junior and senior.