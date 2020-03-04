Penn State is coming off of one of its worst seasons in program history, finishing 7-22 overall and with a 14-game losing streak.

However, with the conclusion of conference play brings a new opportunity for every team in the conference tournament.

The Lady Lions will play Minnesota on Wednesday at approximately 4:25 p.m.

Coach Carolyn Kieger views the Big Ten Tournament as a way to finish the season off strong and build on it into the next season.

“I love playing in March and my staff is very experienced playing in March,” Kieger said. “We’re used to playing deep into March and we approach it like we do everyday.”

MInnesota finished its season 15-14 overall, 5-13 in Big Ten play and finished its season on a six-game losing streak. The team is coming off a 55-point loss to Maryland.

In the previous match between the Lady Lions and the Gophers, Penn State trailed by more than 30 at one point but ended up only losing 81-74.

Kieger stated that she thinks her team matches up well with Minnesota, as both teams are guard-orientated.

“The first game they gave us a punch in the first half,” Kieger said. “They kept punching and then we were able to catch our breath and come back in that second half. They can shoot the ball, drive it, and have great a rebounder down low so we’re going to have to bring our A game.”

Kamaria McDaniel and Siyeh Frazier carried the offense for the Lady Lions, as the two combined for 52 of Penn State’s 74 points.

McDaniel scored 31 points on 11-of-25 shooting and Siyeh Frazier finished with 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Gophers used a dynamic duo of Sara Scalia and Destiny Pitts to lead Minnesota to a road victory.

The two combined for 43 points on 14-of-25 shooting, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

However, Pitts is no longer with the program after she intended to transfer. Therefore, Scalia is the only Gopher that scored more than 10 points in the previous meeting.

Taiye Bello and Jasmine Powell each average 12 points per game, but Bello averages near a double double per game with an average of 9.6 rebounds.

Gadiva Hubbard and Scalia each average 11 points per game, as the Gophers heavily rely on the combination of Bello, Powell, Hubbard and Scalia to be equal contributors to their offense.

With a clean slate, Kieger views March as a special opportunity to finish Penn State’s season.

“This year we are the underdogs, so let’s spoil somebody,” Kieger said. “It’s March and anything can happen.”