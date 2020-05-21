While coach Carolyn Kieger continues to build a new era of history for Penn State, the Lady Lions’ seasons of years past indicate a previously elite program.

In the first 12 seasons of Big Ten play, former head coach Rene Portland guided the program to 20+ win seasons on 10 occasions. Though unable to make the NCAA Tournament the past six seasons and counting, the Lady Lions rank among the nation’s best with 25 tournament appearances.

With countless stellar seasons to choose from, here are five campaigns that stand alone as the best in program history.

5. 1994-1995

Not to be mistaken for an undefeated football team, the Lady Lions packed a punch on the hardwood in the mid 90’s.

At the conclusion of a 26-win season in which the Lady Lions won a second consecutive Big Ten title, Penn State was ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and was poised for a championship run. Prior to play in the Bryce Jordan Center, the Lady Lions hosted first and second round NCAA Tournament games at Rec Hall.

As a No. 2 seed in the midwest, the Lady Lions took care of 15-seed Jackson St. by a score of 75-62. In a nailbiter upset days later, the Wolfpack of NC State upended Penn State 76-74 and danced on to the Sweet Sixteen. An accomplished regular season team, Penn State came up small in the postseason.

4. 1990-1991

Without question the best regular season in program history, the Lady Lions dominated the Atlantic 10.

Penn State’s final season in the conference proved its most decorated. 29 wins matched with two losses, an Atlantic 10 title and a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament made up a memorable farewell tour to the east coast-based conference.

Only 48 teams qualified for the tournament in 1991, so the east regional’s top-seeded Lady Lions earned a bye. Playing No. 8 James Madison after the Dukes disposed of the Kentucky Wildcats, Penn State fell flat again, this time by a 73-71 tally.

Without No.1 Penn State in the picture, sixth year head coach Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies waltzed to their first of many Final Four appearances.

No 3. 2003-2004

As head coach Rene Portland’s coaching reign neared the end, the Lady Lions pulled together one of their finest seasons in the coach’s 24th year on the bench.

With a 28-6 record and a second straight Big Ten title, Penn State earned a No.1 seed in the East Region and took advantage of it, topping Hampton and Virginia Tech before pulling out a Sweet Sixteen squeaker against Notre Dame.

The Lady Lions entered the Elite Eight for the fourth time in program history.

Unfortunately for Portland and company, Penn State ran into a two-time defending national championship team in Auriemma’s UConn Huskies. Led by WNBA great Diana Taurasi, UConn thumped Penn State 66-49 before finishing off the three-peat against Tennessee.

No 2. 1993-1994

Big Ten opponents hardly fazed the Lady Lions in their second season in the conference.

Securing its first conference crown, Penn State marched to a 28-3 record and another top spot, this time in the midwest region. With three easy victories under their belt, the Lady Lions faced Cinderella sixth seed Alabama in the Elite Eight.

Albeit cool inside the Frank Erwin Center on the University of Texas’ campus, the Crimson Tide were blistering on offense in a 96-82 upset of the Lady Lions. Once again, Penn State failed to get over the hump and earn a trip to the Final Four.

No 1. 1999-2000

That is, until 2000. After a 30-5 regular season and third Big Ten conference title, the Lady Lions received a two seed in the first women’s NCAA Tournament of the new millennium.

With tension-filled single digit victories over Auburn and Iowa State behind it, Penn State entered the midwest regional for a date with No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech.

The Lady Lions dismantled the Lady Techsters 86-65 to give Penn State its first and only trip to the Final Four.

Eventual national champion UConn defeated Penn State in Philadelphia to end the Lady Lions’ dream season.