Former Penn State All-American and three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year winner Tanisha Wright will join the Las Vegas Aces as an assistant coach this season.

The 14-year WNBA veteran spent the last three seasons coaching at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte during her offseasons. After a decorated career that includes a WNBA championship in 2010 with the Seattle Storm, Wright retired from playing to embark on a full-time coaching career.

Congratulations, Tanisha Wright, on your retirement and new job as an assistant coach of the @LVAces! 👏 pic.twitter.com/vikbgow4rc — WNBA (@WNBA) May 13, 2020

Wright is fourth in Penn State history in points scored with 1,995 in 134 career games for the Lady Lions. In her four years at University Park, Wright made the NCAA tournament each season and made the Elite 8 in her junior campaign.

A former No. 12 overall draft pick of the Seattle Storm, Wright finished out her career with the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx after 10 years in Seattle. She will work alongside current Aces’ head coach and former Detroit Pistons center Bill Laimbeer in Sin City.