After falling to Indiana on Thursday, Penn State headed into Mackey Arena hoping to secure its second win in the Big Ten and snap a four-game losing streak.

While it looked to be a close game in the first half, Purdue managed to pull away in the latter half of the game, besting the Lady Lions 81-68 on Sunday.

With the loss, the Lady Lions fall to 7-13 overall and 1-8 in Big Ten play this season.

Penn State will return to the Bryce Jordan Center this Thursday, Jan 31 to face the 16-3 Iowa.

McDaniel leads the way

Kamaria McDaniel put her abilities on display yet again with a 35 point performance.

13 of McDaniel’s points came in the first half, where McDaniel shot 6-of-8 from the field. McDaniel’s allowed the Lady Lions to trail by five points going into halftime.

In the second half, McDaniel continued to be the Lady Lions main contributor, with 22 second-half points, finishing with 35 total points.

This marked the junior guard’s ninth 20-plus point effort in the season.

Purdue’s trio dominates

Purdue’s Ae’Rianna Harris, Dominique Oden, and Karissa McLaughlin played an important role in the Boilermaker win.

The trio had a combined 63 points, with Oden scoring 28 of them on her own.

They also had 18 rebounds against the Lady Lions, contributing to one of the largest factors in Penn State’s loss.

Third-quarter scoring drought

Penn State was able to trail Purdue closely going into halftime, but shortly into the third quarter, the Boilermakers created an 18 point lead in the first three minutes with a 15-0 run.

Purdue was able to outscore the Lady Lions in the paint 16-10 and was able to outrebound them as well.

Though Penn State managed to find their shot at the end of the quarter, by then the Boilermakers had too much of a lead for the Lady Lions to come back.