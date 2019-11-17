Penn State’s roar was tamed in the second half, as it blew a 20 point lead to La Salle.

However, the Lady Lions maintained a 41-21 lead at the half, with junior guard Kamaria McDaniel leading the way with 17 first-half points.

So, what happened?

For coach Carolyn Kieger, it’s an opportunity to grow and a learning experience for her team.

“We are learning some very, very hard lessons right now,” Kieger said. “I hope that’s what they’ll be. We need to learn how to be winners and that’s what I came here to do, change the culture.”

To end the first quarter, freshman forward Anna Camden drained a three at the buzzer, which led to a 12-0 run to start the second quarter.

The Lady Lions used that run to win the second quarter 24-7, in which appeared to be Penn State’s game to lose at that point -- and they did.

La Salle’s biggest adjustment was switching to a 2-3 zone. Before the Explorers changed their scheme, Penn State was 2-of-12 from beyond the arc.

The Lady Lions shot 0-for-8 from that point and were 2-of-20 from three for the game, which was not good enough to close out a game when big shots were needed as La Salle crawled back into the game.

McDaniel noted a change in her team’s character in the second half, when adjusting to the 2-3 zone.

“I think we became undisciplined and we became complacent,” McDaniel said. “When you do those two things, there’s not going to be a very good result.”

In fact, not much changed through the third quarter. La Salle and Penn State both had a terrible third quarter.

The two teams shot a combined 10-of-35 for the quarter, but Penn State led by 18 heading into the fourth.

According to ESPN, Penn State had a 99.6 percent chance to win at that point.

However, it wasn’t expected that La Salle would drop 33 points in the fourth quarter and shoot 61.1 percent from the field.

On top of that, the Explorers became red hot from three, shooting 75 percent from beyond the arc due to having wide-open looks at the rim.

For Penn State, it was the exact opposite.

The Lady Lions were 4-of-14 from the field, including 0-of-4 from three. While they attempted

14 free throws in the second half, the inconsistency from the field simply wasn’t enough.

La Salle took a one-point lead with nine seconds remaining. Sophomore forward Lauren Ebo had a chance for the game-winner but was unable to get a shot off, stunning the Bryce Jordan Center crowd.

“We cannot give up 33 points in the fourth quarter and expect to win a game,” Kieger said. “I’ll take it, it’s on me, I’m the head coach of that team. I have to coach a better game, get my players ready to play ball and we’ve got a lot to fix.”