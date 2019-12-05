It wasn’t pretty at times, but Penn State did just enough on the offensive side of the game.

Penn State defeated Pitt 78 -73, in which both teams struggled from the field.

In the first quarter, both teams shot a measly 4-of-18 from the field. The Panthers and Lady Lions were tied at 11 at the end of the first quarter.

However, Kamaria McDaniel provided the much-needed spark in the second quarter.

McDaniel scored 17 points in the second quarter alone, in which Penn State shot 50 percent from the field and led by 12 at the break.

McDaniel finished the night with 40 points and seven rebounds in 39 minutes. It’s the second consecutive game that McDaniel set a career-high for points in a game.

Penn State’s defense was top-notch in the first half. The Lady Lions held Pitt to 27.3 percent from the field, 2-of-13 from three and the Panthers struggled to find open looks.

The third quarter has caused problems for the Lady Lions in letting teams back into the game, but the attention to detail on defense prevailed.

Pitt cut the lead to five with 8:38 remaining in the game, but McDaniel took over and the Lady Lions increased the lead back to double digits.

Here are three takeaways from today’s game:

Kamaria McDaniel’s second quarter breaks open the game

McDaniel has been the star for Penn State this season, but tonight it was taken to a whole different level.

When Penn State was struggling to find a bucket, McDaniel came through time and time again. McDaniel had 17 of the Lady Lions’ 23 second-quarter points, creating fluidity in the offense.

McDaniel took advantage of driving to the rim, drawing fouls while doing so and then scoring to finish it off. The Panthers didn’t have an answer for McDaniel and she made the Panthers suffer.

Penn State improves on second-half struggles

The Lady Lions have struggled with maintaining double-digit leads at the break for most of the season.

Although Pitt cut the lead to five in the fourth quarter, Penn State responded with a run of its own immediately following Pitt’s run.

Penn State played gritty basketball and executed when it needed to.

At the end of the day, it closed out a tough win against an in-state rival and has a two-game winning streak heading into its matchup with Princeton.

Lack of efficiency from the free throw line

Penn State shot 40 free throws on the night, but only shot 62.5 percent on them.

On a night like tonight where McDaniel had a star performance, it isn’t something that will be noted.

However, had Penn State lost in a close one, the abundance of missed free throws would be a point of emphasis.

Although it shot 40 free throws, it will need to be more efficient from the stripe moving forward.