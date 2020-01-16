Penn State was able to hang with one of the better teams in the Big Ten for most of the night, but its shooting woes ultimately did it in.

The Lady Lions played one of their better defensive games of the conference season on Thursday, but still fell to the Scarlet Knights 62-57 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Lady Lions led Rutgers for over half of what was a slow-starting first quarter, despite only shooting 4-of-14 from the field. However, the Scarlet Knights were able to take the lead due to a Penn State scoring drought that lasted over five minutes.

With seven minutes left in the opening half, Rutgers began to pull away outscoring the Lady Lions 15-12, to take a 29-23 lead into the break.

At the beginning of the second half, the Scarlet Knights continued to lead but were met with solid defensive efforts from the Lady Lions, holding Rutgers to a scoreless two-minute stretch in the middle of the third quarter.

After trailing by as many as nine points, the Lady Lions were able to make it a one-possession game late in the fourth, outscoring Rutgers 14-6 in that span, before ultimately falling short.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday's game.

Poor offense from both sides

Even though Rutgers did not have an efficient shooting performance, it was successful in getting the team involved in the offense in a way the Lady Lions could not.

The Scarlet Knights were able to effectively share the ball on offense, as shown with their 16 assists in Thursday’s contest.

Rutgers was also able to get its bench involved in scoring, with 16 points attributed to non-starters.

The Lady Lions struggled with this, having only seven points off the bench and four assists of their own.

Emphasis on transition offense

The Scarlet Knights dominated the court in the first half when it came to transition offense.

In fact, Rutgers was able to score 12 points in the first half off of fast breaks alone, part of what kept the Scarlet Knights in front for most of the half.

The second half saw a shift, with the Lady Lions beginning to score via their emphasis on getting out on fast breaks and pushing the pace.

Penn State would tally 16 points in transition by the final whistle while Rutgers was only able to get four points off fast breaks in the final 20 minutes.

Fierce defensive battle

The Lady Lions had a solid defensive effort against Rutgers, despite their offensive struggles.

In the first half, Penn State held the Scarlet Knights to 31.3 percent shooting from the field and just barely outrebounded Rutgers 14-13 on the defensive end.

The second half saw another close rebounding battle between the teams, but Penn State was able to win the fight with 9 defensive rebounds.

The Lady Lions were also able to keep the Big Ten’s leading scorer —Arella Guirantes — from having a large impact on the game. While Guirantes scores 19.7 points per game on average, she was held to 10 points on just 23.5 percent shooting from the field.