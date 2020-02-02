The third quarter has been a struggle all season for Penn State and that proved to be true once again on Sunday.

The Lady Lions held a 38-37 lead at the break over No. 23 Northwestern, but couldn’t pull it together in the second half.

As it has in the past, a recouncurrent third quarter run happened, in which the Wildcats ended the quarter on a 21-2 run.

Penn State is in the midst of a rebuilding year and a seven-losing game losing streak, but coach Carolyn Kieger looks at it from beyond a basketball perspective.

“We keep trying to remind ourselves that it is about teaching,” Kieger said. “It’s about life lessons and making them better women. I consider myself one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met, so this is extremely hard.”

It’s not the first time that Kieger has been through a rebuilding process either.

Before the three years of success at Marquette, Kieger had to go through the growing pains there as well, winning just nine games her first season as the head coach.

“It’s all about culture,” Kieger said. “You just have to keep instilling it every day. Obviously, they’re not going to miraculously become better players overnight, but they can fix the culture overnight.”

In that third quarter, Penn State made just three field goals and had zero assists.

The Wildcats shot 11-of-19 in the quarter, a perfect 5-of-5 from three and had 10 assists.

The Lady Lions also lost the turnover battle that quarter as well, nearly half of its total turnovers for the game.

Penn State didn’t necessarily play poorly on defense in the third either. Although it may have had a few easy buckets, Northwestern made its fair share of contest shots.

And when those tough shots go in against the Lady Lions, while they struggle to regain their rhythm in their halfcourt offense, a tied game turns into a 21-point deficit heading into the fourth.

However, despite the constant work being put in to change the culture.

“It’s hard when you don’t get the wins that you want,” Kieger said. “At the end of the day, we don’t deserve wins right now. We have to work harder, put the time in, put the summers in, extra skill work in, and we have to do every little thing that it takes to get that win. You’re not just going to show up, put the jersey on and win just because you want to.”

Although it may look grim at times and makes it a point of emphasis that as a coach, she can’t get frustrated.

“As a coach, you’ve got to keep teaching and growing,” Kieger said. “We told them we’re not giving up on them and we’re not throwing in the towel. We’re going to scout, watch film, plan practice, get in the gym and skill work with them, and that skill work is going to pay off in the long run.”

Kieger also stated that while her team is consistently putting in the work, the results may not show up at first.

“It might not show up in tomorrow’s game or the next game, but I guarantee it will show up in 365 days from now,” Kieger said.