Facing its toughest test of the season so far, Penn State women’s basketball found answers and responded in the right moments when most needed.

Sophomore guard Makenna Marisa managed to pay off Penn State’s efforts in the final seconds, capping off a career night with a buzzer beating shot to seal the game for Penn State 70-69 against Rhode Island.

The Lady Lions came out in a shooting slump, falling behind early in the first quarter before finally turning things around in the closing minutes, thanks to two big threes from sophomore forward Anna Camden.

Second year head coach Carolyn Kieger made some changes early in the quarter, utilizing the team’s depth to help overcome its shooting woes.

The Lady Lion’s strong finish in the first quarter carried over to the second, as the team went on a 13-0 run before the Rams were finally able to get a bucket half way through the second.

Just as it looked like Penn State was ready to take control of the game, the Rams responded with a 12-2 run of their own. Penn State finished the half going just 1-7 from the floor.

Entering half time, the Lady Lions led 34-32 thanks to an and-one basket of a steal from sophomore guard Shay Hagans, which helped the team regain some momentum after it looked like Rhode Island was going to enter the locker room with a lead.

The Lady Lions and the Rams engaged in a back-and-forth clash throughout the third quarter, trading baskets as neither team was able to pull away.

The play of senior transfer Johnasia Cash helped keep Penn State in the game in the third quarter, scoring eight points after going scoreless in the first half.

Kieger showed who she trusted the most down the stretch, keeping all of her most experienced players in the game for extended minutes during crunch time.

Marisa finds footing on offense, sending Penn State to victory

After scoring just 12 and eight points in the first two games, guard Makenna Marisa came alive tonight and pulled out a win for the Nittany Lion’s in the final seconds of the game.

Marisa dropped seven points in the first half and finished with 17 leading the Lady Lions in scoring.

Marisa has shown her ability to do it all this season, tallying seven assists and four rebounds against Coppin State, along with six assists and five rebounds against Saint Francis.

On Thursday, the Lady Lions needed Marisa to take on a larger scoring role and she responded well.

Marisa is the glue player that every coach looks to have, and has proven that so far this season.

One of just three returning players that saw playing time last season, Marisa has experience in Kieger’s system and has shown her ability to rise to different occasions.

That experience showed in the final moments of the game as Marisa was the one to come up big in the clutch for the Lady Lions with her buzzer beating shot.

Lady Lions struggle to start out fast

For the second game in a row, Penn State opened the game with shooting struggles.

The Lady Lions shot just 1-7 to start the game, but held the contest close thanks to some free throws.

Penn State entered the games against Saint Francis and Rhode Island as the favored team, yet led by only one point against Saint Francis and trailed by seven against Rhode Island after the first quarter of each game.

Defense may be playing a role in the early first quarter issue for the Nittany Lions.

In the first quarter Saint Francis shot 43% from the field and Rhode Island shot 50%.

The Lady Lions have responded with excellent second quarters in both games, but a slow start could be much more damaging against tougher competition.

Defense and fast-break points become critical

Penn State’s ability to force turnovers may have been the primary reason for its win tonight. The Lady Lions forced 17 turnovers and scored 21 points off of those turnovers.

Penn State also had 14 fast break points, matching the fast play style Kieger has emphasized all season long.

The main reason behind these stats — steals.

The Lady Lions stole the ball nine times on Thursday and tallied 20 steals over the previous two games.

The team’s activity on defense has paid dividends on both ends of the floor, forcing tough passes and turnovers on the defensive end, which in turn have led to points going the other way.

Winning the turnover battle is something that any coach knows has a big impact on the game and the Lady Lions have been able to complete the task t in every game so far.