Penn State women’s basketball found itself outmatched against the Princeton Tigers in Jadwin Gymnasium on Saturday.

Penn State was defeated by Princeton 72-55 as the Lady Lions struggled offensively throughout the game.

In the first quarter, Penn State had an 8-0 run to begin the game and was solid on the rebounds, limiting Princeton to only three defensive rebounds.

Princeton was 1-of-8 from behind the arc. However, Kamaria McDaniel, who scored 40 points her last time out scored only 2 points in the first quarter.

Penn State has issues with turnovers again with 10 to start the half while Princeton only had one.

The Tigers scored 11 points off of the Lady Lions turnovers.

In the second quarter, Princeton started out strong, 18-0 to start the quarter. Penn State was unable to score for nearly half of the quarter and was also unable to get to the free-throw line.

Siyeh Frazier scored the Lady Lions first points with 4:29 left in the second quarter.

Frazier helped the Lady Lions close out the half with multiple scoring opportunities and helping to revitalize the offense.

In the second half, Penn State shot 6-of-19 from the fields.

Princeton went on a 7-1 run in halfway through the third quarter to create their largest lead of the game.

The Lady Lions had turnover troubles again throughout the game, with a total of 27, marking the fourth time the Lady Lions have had 20 or more turnovers this season.

The Tigers took advantage of this and scored 31 points off of the Lady Lions turnovers.

Here are three takeaways from today’s game:

Uncharacteristic second quarter

Penn State struggled against Princeton in the second quarter, an area where they usually are at their best.

Though the Lady Lions shot 50 percent, they were only able to attempt ten field goals in the quarter.

It took over half the quarter for Penn State to score, but by then Princeton was already able to score 18 points with no response.

The Lady Lions had 6 turnovers in the second, with Princeton scoring 6 points off of Penn State turnovers.

The Lady Lions were also held to a single assist.

Bella Alarie and Carlie Littlefield shine for Tigers

Princeton’s senior guard Bella Alarie and junior guard Carlie Littlefield combined for 48 points, just seven less than the Lady Lions team total.

Alarie, a WNBA prospect, had 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 4-of-5 three-point shooting.

Littlefield had a career-high 23 points on 9-13 field goal shooting and 3-of-4 three-point shooting. Littlefield was also perfect from the free-throw line going 4-of-4.

Uncharacteristic game from Kamaria McDaniel

Kamaria McDaniel has been the Lady Lion’s most reliable scorer throughout the season, averaging 19.9 points per game this season.

Against Princeton, McDaniel was 1-of-7 from the field, with only three points in the whole game.

McDaniel was called for two offensive fouls in the first half and had 8 turnovers against Princeton.

While McDaniel scored two points in the first, it wasnt until the fourth quarter where she was able to score her third point at the free-throw line.