After an attempt at a second half comeback, the Lady Lions fell short yet again thanks to a number of unsavory continued trends.

On Monday night, Penn State women’s basketball took on a shorthanded Ohio State team in Columbus that hadn’t played a game in 24 days.

The Buckeyes were the second ranked team in a stretch of three the Lady Lions will play, and after 40 minutes the Buckeyes came away with a 82-69 win, keeping the Lady Lions winless in Big Ten play.

Second year coach Carolyn Kieger elected to go with a zone defense early in the game, which proved to be the wrong decision as the Lady Lions allowed Ohio State to shoot over 50% from the field during the first five minutes of the game.

Unlike many previous games, Penn State was unable to jump out to lead early despite Ohio State likely needing to shake off some rust after not having played in over three weeks.

After one quarter Ohio State led 22-12 as the Lady Lions shot just 31% from the field and 13% from three, while their leading scorer Kelly Jekot was help scoreless.

As the second quarter began, Ohio State stretched its lead at a rapid pace thanks to continued shooting struggles from Penn State.

The Lady Lions were able to keep themselves in the game as some shots began to fall, but were unable to shrink the gap as they failed to get any stops on the other end.

Penn State scored just 31 points in the first half while trailing 47-31, a troubling offensive number as it has averaged 80.3 points per game this season.

The third quarter was an entirely different story for Penn State, coming alive on the offensive end the Lady Lions shot 62.5% from the field in the quarter and cut the deficit to 13.

Sophomore Makenna Marisa led the charge, scoring 12 points in the quarter and helping the Penn State cut the Buckeyes lead to seven at one time during the quarter

The Lady Lions strung together some stops to start the fourth quarter, helping to cut the lead to nine. The veteran Ohio State team responded well though and held off the surging Lady Lions.

Lady Lions in search of more consistency

Marisa and Jekot are the only Lady Lions who have fulfilled one aspect to the team’s success this season as Penn State has yet to see any real consistency outside of the two players.

Senior transfer Johnasia Cash has had decent minutes when she is on the floor, but Cash has yet to have a game in which she had less than four fouls and has played just 19 minutes per game this season.

Freshmen Tova Sabel, Maddie Burke, Nyam Thornton and Constance Thomas have proved their spurts of consistency this season, but have yet to string together solid performances across multiple games.

Sophomores Anna Camden and Shay Hagans were expected to step into big roles for the team, despite their youth, however, both have seen their roles slowly decrease thanks to inconsistent play, turnover problems and struggles on offense.

Penn State has been able to turn to transfer Niya Beverley, who has played well over her first few games this season and scored 14 points on Monday, but is still in search of more playing time to show she will be a consistent contributor.

Missed opportunities continue to hurt Penn State

Missed free throws, layups and turnovers have been a plague that continue to affect the Lady Lions over the past few games.

Against Maryland the Lady Lions were 13-30 on layups and committed 19 turnovers— a formula that rarely leads to victory.

On Monday night, the story was similar. In the first half the Lady Lions were a slightly better 6-10 on layups, but shot just 2-6 from the free throw line.

Trying to overcome a large halftime deficit, Penn State shot better in the second half but its comeback attempt was stalled by several unforced turnovers, contributing to the 15 total turnovers the Lady Lions committed on the night.

Poor shooting from the free throw line was part of the reason why the Buckeyes got out to the lead they did, which didn’t help in the Lady Lions’ comeback effort as the team shot just 44% from the line during the game.

Layups proved to be a continued struggle following the Maryland game as Penn State went just 12 for 21 on the high percentage shots.

It’s the simple things that often make the difference in a Big Ten basketball game, and this Penn State team has yet to prove it is able to follow through.

Struggles to capitalize in important moments persists

At some point in the second half Penn State has found itself in a close game during nearly every contest this season.

Penn State has often ended up on the wrong end of these decisive few minutes.

Whether Penn State is the team trying to fend off a comeback or complete one of their own, the Lady Lions have come up short every time.

Kieger has mentioned in the past that this team has yet to learn how to win and that appears to remain the case as the Lady Lions’ young players continue to learn a successful route in a challenging Big Ten matchup.

Regardless, Penn State’s youthful and inexperienced roster will continue to be thrust into high pressure situations as it will look to figure out how to put things together quickly and avoid another losing season.