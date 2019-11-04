Coming off of a sloppy exhibition test against Kutztown, Penn State travels to Towson to open up its season against a nonconference foe.

The Tigers come into the 2019-20 season after a 20-13 (11-7) campaign last year, which culminated with the Tigers winning a historic Colonial Athletic Association Championship — earning them their first winning season since 2011 and the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament berth.

The majority of that historic team is returning this year, including senior guard and CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Nukia Mayo, who averaged 12.9 points per game.

Maybe the most important piece returning for the Tigers is redshirt junior guard Kionna Jeter.

Jeter led the team in scoring last season at just a tick under 18 points per game, earning her first-team All-CAA honors.

As for Penn State, the team posted a 12-18 record last season.

Leadership will prove to be a focal point on this year’s Lady Lions squad.

Penn State will lean on senior guard Siyeh Frazier and junior forward Alisia Smith as the Lady Lions head into 2019 under first-year coach Carolyn Kieger.

“I think Siyeh has done a great job,” Kieger said on her role as a leader in the locker room.

The 5-foot-9 guard started all 30 games last season while putting up 9.9 points per game and 4.7 rebounds. She also led the team in steals last season averaging 1.6 a game and 48 total.

Smith started the first 23 games last season before suffering a season-ending injury in mid-February. Kieger understands it will take time for Smith to come back to full strength, both mentally and physically.

“I think [Smith] is going to come along too as she gains more confidence,” Kieger said.

Despite missing the last seven games of last season, Smith looks to build on her 9.5 points per game and a team-best 7.1 rebounds. In her 23 games, she posted five double-doubles and 11 double-digit scoring performances.

Penn State’s season tips off on Tuesday at 4 p.m.