The Penn State women's basketball team has announced it has added a new nonconference road game to their schedule this season.

The Lady Lions will be traveling to Syracuse to take on the Orange on Dec. 6.

The Orange are currently the No. 22 team in the country and will give the Lady Lions a tough matchup before the Big Ten conference games begin against Purdue on Dec. 20.

The game will be televised on the ACC network, though no tip off time has been announced yet.

