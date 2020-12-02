Women's basketball vs. La Salle, Coach Kieger
Buy Now

Head Coach Carolyn Kieger gives directions to Penn State players during the women’s basketball game against La Salle at the Bryce Jordan Center on Nov. 17, 2019. The Explorers defeated the Lady Lions, 69-67.

 Ken Minamoto

The Penn State women's basketball team has announced it has added a new nonconference road game to their schedule this season.

The Lady Lions will be traveling to Syracuse to take on the Orange on Dec. 6.

The Orange are currently the No. 22 team in the country and will give the Lady Lions a tough matchup before the Big Ten conference games begin against Purdue on Dec. 20.

The game will be televised on the ACC network, though no tip off time has been announced yet.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags