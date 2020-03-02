This season may not have been the best for Penn State, but one player is getting recognition for her play.

Junior guard Kamaria McDaniel was given First Team All-Big Ten honors in the media poll, the team announced Monday.

A standout junior season earns Kamaria McDaniel First Team All-Big Ten honors 🏆▪️ 19.7 ppg▪️ Conference-leading 20.8 ppg in B1G play▪️ Thirteen 20-plus point games🔗: https://t.co/0fEdmgRnOy#IgniteThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/9O1LyXuNMd — Penn State Lady Lion Basketball (@PennStateWBB) March 2, 2020

McDaniel finished the 2019-20 regular season with 19.7 points per game and tallied thirteen 20-plus point games in her breakout season.

The Lady Lions begin the Big Ten Tournament against Minnesota in Indianapolis on Wednesday.