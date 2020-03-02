Women's Basketball, Northwestern, McDaniel (5)
Guard, Kamaria McDaniel (5) celebrates during Penn State Women's Basketball's game against Northwestern on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa. The Lady Lions fell to the Wildcats 82-59.

 Noah Riffe

This season may not have been the best for Penn State, but one player is getting recognition for her play.

Junior guard Kamaria McDaniel was given First Team All-Big Ten honors in the media poll, the team announced Monday.

McDaniel finished the 2019-20 regular season with 19.7 points per game and tallied thirteen 20-plus point games in her breakout season.

The Lady Lions begin the Big Ten Tournament against Minnesota in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

