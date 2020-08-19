Penn State’s women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger announced two new players who will be Lady Lions this season.

SMU transfer Johnasia Cash and incoming freshman Nyam Thornton will be new members of the program for the 2020-21 season.

Cash averaged a team-best 11.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game during her junior season at SMU and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, rising senior forward from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, will have to sit out the 2020-21 season and can play in the 2021-22 season.

“She is a tremendous fit for our program as a person, student, and player,” Kieger said. “She fills an immediate need for us as a versatile forward who can play with her back to the basket or stretch the floor.”

A 5-foot-7 guard from Columbus, Ohio, Thornton won a pair of state championships in high school. She helped lead Columbus Africentric High School to an overall record of 94-9 in her four years at school.

“Nyam is a proven winner who has competed against the best of the best,” Kieger said. “She is a fierce competitor who never backs down from a challenge.”

Thornton is the No.31 point guard in the class of 2020 according to ESPN.

