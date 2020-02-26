As the regular season enters its final stretch, Penn State has gone through two of its worst losses of the season back to back.

In their 12th straight loss, The Lady Lions gave up 100 points against Iowa on Sunday for the second game in a row, with the first being against Maryland last Thursday.

Their most recent loss showcased the problems that the Lady Lions have faced all season, where despite trailing closely in the first half, they are unable to keep pace with their opponents in the second and third quarters.

“We just have to keep getting better and be more competitive,” coach Carolyn Kieger said. “At the end of the day, both teams had their way in the first half for 49 points then 46 and it's hard to come out of a hole like that. We have to have a greater sense of urgency on the defensive end.”

Michigan is currently 18-9 overall on the year and is 9-7 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines are currently on a two-game win streak.

One thing the Lady Lions will need to look out for is Michigan’s rebounding prowess. The Wolverines average just under 39 rebounds per game, and typically outrebound their opponents by 7.3 rebounds on average.

Sophomore forward Naz Hillmon is Michigan’s leading scorer and the No. 5 ranked scorer in the Big Ten, averaging 16.9 points per game. Hillmon also leads the team in rebounds, averaging 8.7 rebounds per game.

As the team prepares for its second matchup against Michigan, Penn State's goal is to keep its morale high and try to improve despite suffering 12 straight losses.

“Coach talks a lot about a 200 feet mentality so we're just taking it to 200 feet at a time”, junior guard Kamaria McDaniel said. “We can’t look too far ahead and we just have to learn from our mistakes and try to do that against Michigan.”

While the Lady Lions is focusing ahead on the end of the season and the upcoming Big Ten tournament, they have not lost focus on the present and the understanding that they have issues that need to be addressed.

“We have belief in ourselves, and we know that every single game we played in we have kind of been in the game, at one point,” McDaniel said. “We just have to find a way to maintain and stay consistent, and that's what we're gonna be working on.”