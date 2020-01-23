Penn State and Indiana came into tonight’s game each riding a three-gaming losing streak.

But No.17 Indiana used a strong second-half performance to pull away for a 76-60 victory over the Lady Lions.

The loss now makes it four straight for Penn State and its schedule isn’t favorable looking forward, with matchups at Purdue, Rutgers and a home contest with Northwestern.

The Lady Lions fall to 7-12 (1-7) on the season and will travel to Purdue on Sunday.

Second-half collapse

Penn State competed with the Hoosiers for the first two quarters, but Indiana came out of the half with a 10-0 run to pull away.

From that point on, the Lady Lions never regained its momentum from the first half and struggled to regain its momentum.

It’s been a common occurrence for Penn State to stick around with tough competition, but it couldn’t find enough to pull off an upset at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Kamaria McDaniel puts in another star performance

The junior averages 19 points per game but put together a 16-point first half performance.

McDaniel put the team on her back and Penn State trailed by just one at the break.

Although Penn State came up short, McDaniel finished with 24 points and remained as Penn State’s go-to option in crunch time.

Hoosiers dominate the paint

Indiana out-rebounded Penn State 40-23 and simply outmuscled the Lady Lions.

Out of the Hoosiers’ 76 points, 50 of them came in the paint.

Part of that is due to Penn State missing Alisia Smith, who hasn’t played in the past two games, and provides another forward to throw into the mix.