Coaching one of the youngest and most inexperienced teams in the nation, it’s not all that surprising that second year head coach Carolyn Kieger has yet to find a consistent starting lineup.

So far this season, only two players — senior transfer Kelly Jekot and sophomore Makenna Marisa — have played at a consistently high level.

Jekot leads the team in scoring with 16 points per game, while Marisa is not far behind with 14 points per game and also leads the team in assists. Both have also provided valuable work on the glass.

Aside from Jekot and Marisa, the Lady Lions have struggled to find reliable help on the offensive end.

“We haven't had a great start yet so we're trying to find a winning combination right there,” Kieger said. “But as a young team and as a team that hasn't played a lot together it's pretty typical to see what's going to be the best lineup, either down the stretch or in the beginning so we're working through it.”

Freshman Maddie Burke and Tova Sabel have both had double-digit scoring outings this season, but have failed to string together several of these such games.

Sophomores Anna Camden and Shay Hagans have both played inconsistently despite being two of just three returning players this season and have seen their roles diminish as the season has gone on after appearing in the starting lineup to begin the season.

Other guards including transfer Niya Beverly, freshman Nyam Thornton and Constance Thomas have all seen minutes here and there but have yet to earn significant time on the court.

The Lady Lions have continued to suffer from similar mistakes all season, including poor free throw shooting (67%, 12th in Big Ten) , missed layups and above all: turnovers.

Part of the turnover problem could be stemming from the lack of playing time many of the players have on the floor together, as the coaching staff continues to experiment with a number of different in-game combinations.

“When you have a young team, you're always going to turn the ball over more than an experienced veteran team,” Kieger said. “We'll get better at that as they continue to grow and as they continue to get experience. We'll fix those, but it's not going to happen overnight.”

Thursday night’s most prominent stat — the 36 bench points Penn State scored — comes as a double-edged sword.

On one hand, the 36 points scored off the bench only goes to show that this team still is struggling to figure out who its reliable players are and who deserves to start.

But on the other hand, Kieger may have figured out what to do with transfer forward Johnasia Cash who had her best game of the season after struggling with foul trouble in nearly every game so far.

Cash played 31 minutes, 12 above her season average and also recorded a double-double with 19 points and seven rebounds.

It remains unclear if Kieger will continue to bring Cash off the bench following Thursday’s excellent performance. Kieger said that her decision will depend on how well practice goes for the forward from McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

Cash is important to this team not only for her talent on offense which was on full display against Indiana, but also for her energy that helps fuel the Lady Lions defense and push the team towards playing the fast style of basketball that Kieger favors.

Penn State’s defense has struggled to begin the season, ranking 10th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten in points allowed per game at 76.

Defense is often not something that a young team excels at, but is nevertheless important in a conference as talented as the Big Ten where every team is capable of scoring at a very high clip.

If Cash is able to keep up her improved play and return to the starting lineup, the Lady Lions should have at least three reliable starters to compete with and will hope to improve on the defensive side of the ball.

Pair that with one of Burke or Sabel — who have both shown the ability to have the hot hand and shoot well above average from deep — and Penn State could be well on its way to finally earning that Big Ten conference win that will have eluded the team for over a year after January 9.

