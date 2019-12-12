Junior guard Kamaria McDaniel was selected for the NCAA women’s basketball week five starting lineup.

The starting five is intended to showcase the “top performances from the previous week” in Division I women’s basketball.

McDaniel set a career high 40 points against Pitt on Nov. 21, joining the ranks of the Lady Lions other two 40 point performances.

The last person in Penn State women's basketball history to score 40 points was Kelly Mazzante back in 2001.

McDaniel shot 50 percent from the field, and was 10-of- 15 from the free throw line. She was also awarded Big Ten player of the week for her performance.

The Lady Lions will travel to Princeton on Saturday, Dec. 14 to tip-off at 3 p.m.