Penn State’s roster is full of young talent, with only two seniors in regular rotation. The core of the team is young and requires the weight of the team to be carried mostly by younger, still-developing players.

One of the most important underclassmen for the Lady Lions is freshman guard Makenna Marisa.

Before stepping onto the court as an official Penn State team member, Marisa was highly regarded in her high school career, ranked as the No. 64 overall player by Blue Star Basketball Report and was a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Player of the year her junior season.

Coach Carolyn Kieger said at the beginning of the year that Marisa would be someone that the Lady Lions would rely upon heavily in the coming season.

Now as the season nears the end, Kieger still believes she was accurate in her assessment.

“As [with] any freshman, she's learning and she's growing,” Kieger said. “She's played very high minutes for us, you know, so I think she continues to grow as a basketball player and learn the offense and learn the little nuances she's going to continue to get better. I think those moments that she’s logged as a freshman are really going to pay off down the road.”

Marisa has started in all but one game of her freshman season and has logged the second-most minutes out of the whole team, averaging 33.2 minutes per game.

“All of the freshmen are taking really big strides,” sophomore forward Lauren Ebo said. “[Marisa] was thrown in as a freshman and had to really step up, which isn't always easy, but I think [Marisa] has done a good job and I think the coaches have helped her transform into the player she wants to be going forward for the next three years she's here.”

This season, Marisa has averaged 9.4 points per game so far, with 12 double-digit scoring performances, and she has the second-most assists on the team, tallying 61 total so far. While Marisa has been a valuable asset to the Lady Lions offense, there were some speed bumps before the start of Big Ten play.

Marisa shot 36-of-103 from the field before the start of Big Ten play, with multiple nights of making only one or two shots on nine attempts.

While she was not the primary ball-handler, Marisa was a somewhat pseudo-point guard for the Lady Lions. The coaching staff realized that this was not the best role for Marisa, and because of that, her position on the court shifted to an off-ball scoring position.

“At the beginning of the year she was focused more on just running the point,” Kieger said. “Now we're trying to put her off the ball a lot more, make her a score on the catch, a person with the ball in her hands.”

“Also, I think she's gotten better defensively. She's rebounding way better than she was the game of the year. So I think she just continues to grow every day for like you.”

Since the end of winter break and the beginning of Penn State’s matchups in the Big Ten, Marisa has grown more comfortable in her role, with better shot selection on the offensive end and rebounding on both ends of the court.

Marisa said she acknowledges the growth she has had as a player this season, and that while she has improved, there is still room for more growth and education opportunities.

“I'm still trying to find my role on the team, but I've learned so much, and I continue to learn every day,” Marisa said. I’m learning from [Kieger], the upperclassmen, my experiences so far. And it's been a lot of fun, but it's been hard. The process of going from high school to college. It's just a completely different speed, strength, everything. It's been a journey so far.”