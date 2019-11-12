While the team and season are new, Penn State knows it needs to adapt quickly.

Adjusting to life under a first-year coach is tough for any team, but coach Carolyn Kieger expects a lot from her squad.

“There’s a lot of newness for them right now and that’s an excuse by any means,” Kieger said, “but I think it is the reason [for early struggles].”

The Lady Lions are coming off a 78-70 loss in their home opener against a strong Rider team on Sunday and will now face Fordham on Wednesday.

It was apparent early-on against Rider that there was a lack of energy in the first half, something the Broncs took advantage of en route to their victory. Kieger was candid in her response to the outcome.

“They absolutely deserved that win,” Kieger said. “They outplayed us, out-hearted us, and they out-hustled us.”

A slow start in the first half is not a habit the Lady Lions want to keep going but has been one that they struggled with in their first two regular-season games.

The team will rely heavily on a few players who have gotten hot to start off the season, including upperclassmen guards Kamaria McDaniel and Siyeh Frazier.

The pair is currently pacing Penn State’s offense at just a tick under 30 combined points per game in the first two contests.

It’s no surprise that McDaniel and Frazier are off to strong starts, but one freshman guard is already emerging as somewhat of a microwave for the Lady Lion offense.

With the second-most minutes played through two games, Makenna Marisa is averaging 14 points per game and is shooting 12-of-13 from the charity stripe.

As for Penn State’s opponent, Fordham is 0-2 on the year. One of those two losses came by a score of 60-55 against No. 15 Notre Dame.

The Rams are going into the 2019-20 season as defending Atlantic 10 conference champions, their first title since 2013.

After one of the most successful teams in Fordham’s recent history, its squad lost some significant faces to its starting lineup.

Lauren Holden, Alexa Giuliano, and last year’s A-10 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, Mary Goulding, did not return to the Rams.

The Rams have a young team, rightfully so after losing much of their lineup to graduation from a year ago.

Between junior guards Bre Cavanaugh and Kendell Heremaia are two underclassmen in Kaitlyn Downey and Anna DeWolfe.

Heremaia is the leading scorer for the Ram’s offense, averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc, despite the team’s three-point percentage sitting at 22 percent.

Downey, Cavanaugh, and DeWolfe are all averaging at least seven rebounds a game so far this season, so this game will be a battle down low for the Lady Lions.

This Fordham team doesn’t get to the line very much as they have only eight free throw attempts through two games.

Keeping the Rams away from the free throw line, forcing them to take perimeter shots, and dominating the glass will be key for a Penn State victory.

The Lady Lions host the Rams at the Bryce Jordan Center with tip-off coming at 7 p.m.