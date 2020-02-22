Penn State’s season has exactly gone to plan, and its contest against Iowa didn’t help that cause.

The Lady Lions were dominated 100-57 and have now lost their 12th straight game.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State with 22 points, along with Siyeh Frazier pitching in 14 and Makenna Marisa with 12.

The loss now puts Penn State at 1-15 in conference play. The team is on pace to have its worst Big Ten record in program history.

The 2014-2015 season is the program’s worst when it went 3-15 in Big Ten play.

With just two games remaining, the Lady Lions will need to win both of those games to avoid clinching that mark.

Penn State’s next contest is on Thursday against Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Turnovers, turnovers, and more turnovers

It’s known that the Lady Lions have struggled to limit its turnovers all season and it was prevalent again on Saturday.

Penn State had nine first-quarter turnovers alone and went into the half with 13.

It did its job on the defense side of the ball with creating some turnovers itself, as the Hawkeyes committed nine.

But, Penn State doesn’t have the same firepower that the Hawkeyes have, and Iowa overcame those turnovers by scoring on a consistent basis.

Penn State finished with 22 turnovers and simply couldn’t hold onto the ball or create any flow in its halfcourt offense.

Second quarter struggles

Despite turning the ball over nine times in the first quarter, it only trailed by six.

However, the Lady Lions shot just 3-of-17 from the field and were outscored 27-10 in the quarter.

In a conference like the Big Ten, especially against a top-20 team on the road, a second quarter like today is more than enough to put a team out of reach.

The struggles continued into the second half, where it was outscored 51-31, but the second quarter was the start out of the route.

Lack of help from role players

If it wasn’t for Frazier and McDaniel it could’ve been an abysmal first half.

The two combined for 22 of Penn State’s 26 first-half points, with the only other scorers being Shay Hagans and Marisa at the break.

Once the game was completely out of reach, its role players were able to put together a few good looks, but it was in garbage time.

If Penn State wants to end its season on a positive note, it’ll need a complete team effort, outside of just McDaniel and Frazier trying to take over a game themselves.